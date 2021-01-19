More gun laws?
Today I read with interest “Next Chapter” (Leader-Telegram, Jan. 8). It’s about a 31-year-old man/criminal and Eau Claire County Board members’ efforts to have him released early from prison. He was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon. I wish him well.
Soon the political left (Biden/Harris) will be screaming for more gun laws. For the past year, I’ve been watching the Leader-Telegram for how Chippewa Valley judges have enforced felon in possession of a firearm (18 U.S. Code 922, up to 10 years in prison). It’s an easy crime to prove.
I came upon six instances — Jan. 26, March 9, March 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 10 and Oct. 20) — four got probation only, one six months in jail and one five years in prison. Keep in mind, most had many other charges at the time of sentencing.
Besides the law stated above, we have many others: possession of a stolen firearm (10 years), across state lines (10 years), receipt across state lines with intent of a felony (10 years), federal crime of violence or drug trafficking (5 to 30 years), murder while possessing (death or life), prohibited person — prior convictions for drug or violent felonies (15 years) and interstate travel to acquire or transfer a firearm to commit crimes (10 years).
My point is, when you have laws that are so strict and easy to prosecute, but judges will not enforce, what is the point of more gun laws?
Gary Schulenberg
Eau Claire
Dangerous diversions
Analysis of the Donald Trump-led insurrection on Jan. 6 doesn’t capture an important motivation for many of the terrorists who participated: For many in the mob it was the shallow belief in the inaccuracy of the 2020 election, for some it was race, for others it was the Republicans long nourished hatred of Democrats and sharing power. But what really holds the entire group together is their love of low-class entertainment.
It was a smackdown, a Sturgis rally to play dress up in flags and furs and thumb their noses at America. It’s low-class entertainment. But so is Trump.
Sharon Hildebrand
Eau Claire
What more can be said about Trump?
“Regret”: I’m guessing that is what many who supported Donald Trump in 2016 now feel. “Shame”: Is what those who still support him should feel.
Disgust and embarrassment is what we should all feel after the events of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.
Regret, shame, disgust, embarrassment: What more can be said about Donald Trump?
Carter Smith
Eau Claire
Nation violated
What I witnessed, what I suffered as, helplessly, I watched our nation’s Capitol being violated, was gang rape, driven by lust for power and the pleasure of ruin.
It was foretold in the early days, on that bus, where Donald Trump bragged of his lecherous conquests, his defilements, his vandalizing. Was it any surprise, later, that he would keep company with the “Proud Boys,” one of whom we saw sitting cocked back in the House speaker’s office chair, extending a booted “leg” into the face of a camera? Or the likes of Josh Hawley, who was photographed with “fisted hand on arm,” raised in defiance, greeting insurrectionists, inciting the sordid mischief that followed?
The assault, the rape, which shattered glass and thrust itself into the very channel that gives birth to our democracy was a dirty, tawdry, vengeful affair. The skin will heal but the psyche will forever be scarred.
Worse was the fact that this rape was undertaken as a feat of prowess, an attack, rehearsed, ignobly played out upon the walls of our citadel, a war game whose craven prize was penetration.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith