Leaders show strength
Our newly elected Wisconsin Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald added their voices to the charades in our Congress that served to undermine popular confidence in our ability as citizens to freely and fairly elect our leaders for governance. On that same day, an agitated mob attacked our Congress, making the same claim in a violent fashion.
We are fortunate in Wisconsin to have other elected officials representing our interests in Washington. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Congressman Mark Pocan responded correctly to President Donald Trump’s failure in office on that day of insurrection. They called for his removal from office. Telling the truth is not hard to do. It is what leaders do. At moments of stress, true leaders step back and take stock. They then point out for us the right way to go.
Thank you, Sen. Baldwin and Reps. Moore and Pocan for your leadership. We the people of Wisconsin send you to Washington to represent our belief in and love for our nation’s tradition of democracy. You have not failed us.
I for one am proud of your service to our American belief that we can have a governance of the people, by the people and for the people. This is our 250-year American heritage through good times and bad.
Mark Neumann
La Crosse
Comments fuel mob
Sedition is the “incitement or resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.” On the morning of Jan. 6, President Donald Trump told his supporters:
“The media is the biggest problem we have as far as I’m concerned, single biggest problem. …. All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats, which is what they’re doing. And stolen by the fake news media. ... Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election and we won it by a landslide. ... All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president ... we’re going to walk down to the Capitol ... Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. ... We will not be intimidated into accepting the hoaxes and the lies that we’ve been forced to believe. Over the past several weeks, we’ve amassed overwhelming evidence about a fake election. This is the presidential election. ... The radical left knows exactly what they’re doing. They’re ruthless and it’s time that somebody did something about it. ... This is the most corrupt election in the history, maybe in the world. ... Together, we will drain the Washington swamp and we will clean up the corruption in our nation’s capital. ... So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. ... we’re going to try and give our Republicans ... the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
And then Mr. Trump retired to the White House.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
Groups differ greatly
No credible evidence support contentions the presidential election was “rigged.” All charges of widespread fraud and corruption were dismissed, often by Republican elected officials and Republican-appointed judges.
Socialists and the “deep state” do not work together; throughout U.S. history socialists have consistently viewed the “deep state” with suspicion while the “deep state” has targeted the socialist left for interference far more than the fascist right. Socialists in the U.S. have nothing to do with the Soviet Union or communist China. Socialists in the U.S. are democratic socialists, committed to peaceful, nonviolent social change.
Like socialists in Scandinavia and Western Europe, American democratic socialists equate socialism with economic as well as political justice, democracy and freedom. American democratic socialists support a vision of society rooted in solidarity, in collective responsibility for each other, where everyone is included and no one left behind.
American democratic socialists encourage eligible voters who have not previously voted, or rarely voted, to exercise their right to do so, through legal means. American democratic socialists work toward these ends entirely above board, in no way colluding with the FBI, CIA or NSA.
Joe Biden won, comfortably, both the popular and the electoral vote; this was not rigged. Rigging the vote would not result in Biden falling short of polling expectations, or Democrats losing seats in the House and meeting minimal expectations in the Senate. It’s preposterous to claim otherwise, as it is to claim Donald Trump is leading a secret crusade against a cabal of cannibalistic pedophiles.
The attack on the Capitol, incited by President Trump, is about “taking America away” — from the Constitution, from democratic legitimacy, from traditional norms of peaceful transfer of power, in the direction of autocracy. That danger the Founding Fathers worried about and strove to prevent.
Bob Nowlan
Eau Claire
Facts escape president
The spin blames the “antifa” boogeymen and others for the mob violence in our nation’s capital. It’s a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook and has been for years — misinformation, shifting blame.
Never mind facts like the POTUS inviting his devotees to Washington (“it’s going to be wild”) with unfounded accusations of a stolen election, lies in the press, a delusion that Mike Pence could decide how to assign electors, etc. Trump whipped his supporters into a frenzy at his rally talking of “emboldened radical-left Democrats” stealing the election, how “patriots “ assembled “can’t take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, you have to be strong” and spouting unfounded accusations and conspiracy theories.
Trump was joined in his circus by Rudy Giuliani inciting the crowd with his statement about “trial by combat.” Many people enabled him to subvert democracy, decorum, civility and truth for years. Supporting his baseless claims of election fraud, Sens. Ron Johnson, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell and many others held to party loyalty over reason and law. They enabled this radical fascism for years and now are like rats deserting a sinking ship when they realize he will lose. They need to be held accountable, along with the mob that broke into the Capitol and certain “law enforcement” officers who allowed this mob to penetrate the inner sanctum of our democracy (some even posing for pictures with the insurrectionists).
There are lots of pictures of these rioters in criminal trespass and other federal crimes. Find them. Prosecute them for what they are, a terrorist mob attempting to subvert democracy and long held institutions of our country. This is not Trump’ s country, this is my country, our country. I hope we can be better than this.
Todd Adams
Eau Claire