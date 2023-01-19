Mail-in ballots crucial for military
Much in the manner of an evil twin of Don Quixote, too many Republican legislators in too many states are jousting at imaginary windmills, supposedly generating “illegal mail-in ballots.”
Mail-in ballots crucial for military
Much in the manner of an evil twin of Don Quixote, too many Republican legislators in too many states are jousting at imaginary windmills, supposedly generating “illegal mail-in ballots.”
One of the reasons said jousting fails the “reasonable legislator” test was laid out in pic and print in today’s Leader-Telegram: the impact that shortening the time allowed for those legal election expressions to be received has on military personnel — and their spouses — who, despite their service in locations literally around the world, choose to remain residents of those states.
As an Air Force brat who also spent 20 years on active duty, I experienced the challenges of simply receiving ballots in time to vote, let alone returning them in the “reasonably” allotted time frame. I’m talking about locations — and mail delivery challenges connected therewith — in relatively peaceful locations from Labrador to Japan to Qatar to Germany to Thailand to Cuba. Add to them the much more remote and dangerous places where defenders of your freedoms go; where defenders of your freedoms die.
Wisconsin “legislators in charge,” how many quasi-imaginary “concerned constituents” on whose behalf you’re considering shortening the mail-in ballot requirements does it take to equal one defender of freedom who made the supreme sacrifice? Ten? One hundred? A thousand? You must be computing some way to compare. If not, upon what will you base your vote?
This veteran and his wife suggest you dare to compare ... no, you dare to give your military constituents the consideration, the respect, the thanks, they deserve. That means more than simply saying, “Thanks for your service.” It takes lip service plus action to honorably support their service. Don’t make it harder for them to exercise one of the freedoms they live — and die — to defend.
Keith and Paula Muschinske
Cumberland
Are local news stories related?
I was watching the evening news on local television recently.
The program started off with one of our Eau Claire City Council members touting the wonders of “No Mow May.” As a retired landscape contractor I thought, “You’ve got to be kidding.”
The next segment of the program had to do with the availability of help for those suffering mental illness.
Coincidence?
Richard Freitag
Eau Claire
Reagan coverage came up short
I don’t know why people keep saying there was anything wonderful about Barbara Walters.
The fact is that when Ronald Reagan permitted mass murders in El Salvador and Nicaragua in the 1980s, Walters, like most American journalists, did nothing to wake up the American people and make them see the horror of what their government was doing. That was the great moral challenge of her career and she flunked it.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.