University post doesn’t warrant big salary
Now the president of the University of Michigan has been fired for an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate.
I read on the internet that he was being paid more than $900,000 per year. No wonder tuition is so high.
Is it really so burdensome to be the president of a university that we must pay people that much to get them to do the job? I don’t see why the president of a state university needs to be paid that much when the president of the United States makes only $400,000 per year.
We need a law that forbids the use of federal financial aid at any college or university that pays any of its employees more than $400,000 per year.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
Sen. Johnson’s record earns poor grades
Ronnie, Ronnie, Ronnie, you have become a complete embarrassment to Wisconsin. Let me count the ways:
After your two-term pledge, you have decided to run for a third term. Doesn’t that make you a liar?
In voting for a tax law change that benefited mainly the rich and elite (and you), doesn’t that make you unrepresentative of the majority of Wisconsinites?
In taking an oath to uphold the Constitution but failing to certify the Electoral College vote, doesn’t that make you guilty of treason against the very United States you took an oath to protect?
In being a senator and in supporting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by “tourists,” doesn’t that also make you treasonous?
I am embarrassed to think I once thought you could do a good job for the people of Wisconsin and support us with integrity and ethics. How very wrong I was.
James Schroeder
Eau Claire
Officials need work on taunting penalties
I’ve watched a few football games and I’m amazed about the taunting calls that are called.
The Kansas City Chiefs player pointed at a Cowboys player and got a call for it. Yet take old Tampa Bay; they got on the ground and made a boat but they don’t get a taunting call at all.
Why can’t the officials get their act together? Something is wrong in Denmark if you ask me.
That quarterback in Green Bay said he owns the Bears after the game was over. He should’ve been fined for what he said.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Positive changes now underway in U.S.
The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is in the minds of many people who want to build a better society. “We shall overcome” resonates even more in this COVID era. Opportunities for change surfaced in 2021. Amidst the turmoil many movements emerged to create a more loving society.
The old system of blind support for police violence is being abandoned. Long overdue police reform is underway. The policeman who murdered George Floyd is now in prison. The murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are now serving life sentences. White southern privilege is crumbling.
Schools are changing. While some students work well online, many do not. They miss interaction with friends and teachers. Not every student has the technology to work at home. Schools are learning to use remote technology when appropriate.
Work is changing. A one-size-fits-all workplace no longer works. People are quitting work in large numbers. Domination by an autocratic boss is no longer effective. Rising wages are not bringing people back as demand for workplace freedom grows. Flexible work hours or working from home provides desired freedom.
Now it is up to those who seek positive change to adopt language that promotes compassionate change. King’s nonviolent language illustrates the power of love. A recent communication from the NAACP ended with the salutation, “fighting forward.” This aggressive language stimulates resistance. A nonviolent salutation would be, “overcoming together.”
Change is happening and compassionate language in the spirit of King will help us create a more free and loving society.
John Hempstead
La Crosse
Biden behavior better than predecessor’s
I am so glad Joe Biden is our president.
Biden is not a braggart or a load mouth. He cares about other people, not only himself. He is doing everything he can after walking into the mess he was left.
Give the man a chance and the respect he deserves. He doesn’t get up there and cut on other people. He is a kind man, which is rare nowadays.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
Abortions simply should not be an option
We have to stop killing our babies.
Stanley Boatman
Eau Claire
Area school district doesn’t need new club
I was disgusted to read in the Nov. 10 issue of the Trempealeau County Times about a gender/sexuality club being considered in the nearby Independence school district.
As a retired teacher who taught junior high all of my teaching career, I realize the trying times teenagers experience. Many of us adults can recall when we were young and the feelings of not fitting in with others. Imagine me as an extremely shy senior in high school standing 4-foot-8 and weighing 85 pounds. I relied on my family to give me self-confidence.
I do not believe that students in your school district need protection from their families or fellow students at school. Instead of pulling children away from their families, the school should be working to strengthen the family unit.
If students aren’t sure whether they are boys or girls, they can check their birth certificates to see how God made them.
Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall
Republicans, Dems react far differently
On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capital insurrection, Byron York’s column discussed Americans’ loss of faith in our elections, suggesting that Democrats, as well as Republicans, have questioned the legality of past elections. I don’t doubt the veracity of his claims, but I do question his myopic view of history.
Byron conveniently ignored the very different reactions of the two parties. I don’t recall disaffected Democrats storming the Capitol, resulting in death and injury. I don’t recall Democrats refusing to accept the results a year later, continuing to claim fraud after dozens of lawsuits and recounts have proven no significant fraud. I don’t recall a petulant loser refusing to transfer power peacefully and gracefully.
On this anniversary, Byron failed to even mention the attack by Republicans on our Capitol, as if it never occurred.
I continue to have faith in our electoral process, as long as it isn’t subverted.
John Terrell
Eau Claire