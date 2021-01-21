Working together key
We recently had a very good example of Republicans, Democrats and independents/undeclared working together toward a common goal: the Nov. 3 election.
Voters may not know all the rules governing election sites. One is that the election workers sitting together managing the books of registered voters, handing out ballots or registering new voters, have to be from different political parties. Chief inspectors at each site plan and monitor this. Election workers are not allowed to discuss political issues with voters or each other.
At many of the voting sites here in Eau Claire, the same people have worked together for many years. They may only see each other at elections. They use any free time to catch up with each other on family events, travels, health issues and of course the weather. Sort of a reunion of people who are interested in and care about each other.
The main goal is not forgotten. They all work together to make sure that everyone who is eligible to vote can. They work to provide a safe, friendly and nonpartisan election site.
Thank you to all the state, county and city officials who provide updated training for election workers and supervision/monitoring of election sites. And many thanks to all the chief inspectors and election workers (actually titled election inspectors) who make it all run smoothly and in accordance with Wisconsin law.
Joan Wallin
Eau Claire
Untimely borrowing
This year there were 111 school district referenda between the April election and the November general election.
The wave of school district referenda had been going on before COVID-19 took center stage. We read all the ramifications that are associated with COVID and how it is affecting workers — lost jobs, can’t pay rent, and the list goes on. Yet state school districts are piling up debt and have been for years. We are talking millions of dollars as local property taxpayers get the tab.
In 2019, the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding published its final report and recommended solutions. I testified at one of these meetings in Turtle Lake, when the BRC was gathering input. One of the commission’s recommendations in its final report was to go back to two-thirds funding of education by the state. Did it happen? So much for Blue Ribbon Commissions, tasks forces and special task forces. What really surprises me is that the elected officials we send to Madison have been sitting on their butts and not representing their constituents or enacting the outcomes of these special commissions and reports. It seems Madison is all about partisan politics of the two parties and who is in power. Is that why we sent them to Madison?
I am already seeing the posturing of the new legislative session by both parties. A recent quote by a national figure stated, “enough is enough.” I think that phrase fits perfectly in the state of Wisconsin.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Left unfair to Trump
As President Donald Trump was inaugurated, Congress declared it would find a way to impeach him and end his term of office. Both impeachments were based on lies. This will cause more anger and incite more riots. It caused a stain on Joe Biden’s inauguration.
At the end of Trump’s residency, they declared they would “kill him off” before he got out. The news media refused to report the good he has done. It has squelched news of his good works and conservative ideas. Everything he said and did was twisted around, given a negative report of positive work.
Trump has been hamstrung by the leftist media. He has been harassed and bullied, including frenzied hatred spewed publicly, for four years for not going along with liberal socialist/communist ideals which have invaded our country. It is the Democratic misleaders who are trying to overthrow the Constitution. Conservative frustration of not being allowed a voice in our government led to the Capitol riots. These set squarely on the shoulders of the unwarranted hatred by Democratic leaders and media disallowing conservative voice and the verbal lynching of our president. Frustration with this negative attitude and illegal voting activity hit a climax.
Nancy Pelosi and her ilk have done a great disservice to our country. They should be arrested, tried and sent to prison for coercion, insubordination and treason toward a sitting president. They are responsible for inciting riots nationwide. Trump won reelection with legal ballots while Joe Biden won through illegal ballots and treachery. I have crossed between parties in the past, but I won’t be voting Democrat again.
Beverly Harper
Eau Claire
Efforts ‘egregious’
Sen. Ron Johnson’s actions over the past year have been egregious and his Senate leadership of the Homeland Security Committee has been little more than abject subservience to a president who more than amply demonstrated his nonexistent regard for the rule of law.
Johnson’s bootlicking of 45 led him into spurious investigations and uncritical acceptance of rumors and innuendos being fed him by Russian misinformation and the tall tales spread by all the Ukrainian sycophants that Rudy Giuliani could buy. The sham investigation his committee staged was no seeking of truth but a last-ditch effort to slander Joe Biden as a prelude to the election.
That Johnson continued to propagate 45’s big lie about the election being stolen wasn’t patriotism but was more a means of sowing distrust in the electoral process. Having joined 45 and the seditious senators in offering to object to the Congressional formality of approving state’s electors, Johnson added more gunpowder to the explosion that 45 lit when he sent the mob to the Capitol. That the courage of his alleged convictions melted away when he saw the havoc wrecked by the mob was an act, not of courage but of a coward, trying to erase his fingerprints from a crime scene.
It’s past time to burn your MAGA hat, Sen. Johnson, and time to for you to resign.
Joseph Kerr
Menomonie
GOP must reach out
Recently, I have seen the Leader-Telegram publish letters implying “both” sides are at fault. Some letters have compared the civil rights protest to bring attention to racial injustice in the summer of 2020 to the attempted coup to overthrow the American government on Jan. 6.
No, both sides are not at fault. No, there were no non-Trump supporters in the coup. And if people who vote for Republican officials don’t like being categorized as white supremacists because they stand next to people that wear “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts and hold Confederate flags, then they have a choice to make. They can stay in a party that caters to racist fascists or a party that identifies with true conservative Americans that want to work with non-Republicans and truly unite our country.
It is only up to Republicans to take back their party from fascism. And it’s only up to them to work with the non-Republicans. The Democrats made it obvious they were willing to compromise in the past, and the chance is gone. It’s up the Republicans to work to mend our nation by atoning to our nation.
Sara Thielen
Eau Claire