Accountability key
Back in the 1970s, my dad took me down to Madison to see a doctor there. The day before there was a bombing there and it killed someone.
This is no comparison to what happened on Jan. 6 at the nation’s Capitol. All the people that were there should be charged with a crime and arrested for trespassing and destroying government property.
We are the laughing stock of the world. The Electoral College decided the election. Joe Biden won 306-232. Ben Franklin might have said it best. He was talking to a lady who asked whether we have a republic, and Franklin said, “If you can keep it.”
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani should all be charged with the deaths of these people and all of the people should go to prison for life.
Trump should’ve had his Twitter account canceled forever. Trump was the worst president we ever had. Where were all of the agencies — the FBI, the Secret Service and others — out there? All you have to do is get to a computer and it will tell you the stuff you need to know.
I also think that all of these people who needed a ride back home should’ve been banned from getting on airplanes, busses, rentals and anything else out there. You are thugs who listened to the president. He wasn’t there with you; he went to the White House.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Time for a change
In August of 1974, three Republican senators went to President Richard Nixon and told him that he did not have the support to survive impeachment. They did not tell him he had to resign but he was certain to be impeached, convicted and removed from office over Watergate.
In 1998, the Republicans impeached President Bill Clinton for perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice over the Monica Lewinsky affair.
Now these present Republicans don’t think what Donald Trump has done recently and over his four years deserves impeachment. What a bunch of spineless boneheads.
There are 167 lawyers in the House and 57 in the Senate; now some of these lawyer/congressmen have been saying it’s been a fraudulent election. I guess some of them missed evidence 101 because nothing has been found except for dictator Trump saying it’s fraudulent and stolen. Time for these jokers to be gone.
Then Trump handed out Presidential Medals of Freedom to his cronies like it’s a sucker from the doctor.
Enough of Trump, soon I’ll start on Joe Biden. He’s already talking about things I don’t like.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire