Message on women’s rights still rings true
A few years ago I submitted an “It Seems to Me” article to the Leader-Telegram that was published entitled “What young women may not know.” It was in response to younger women’s comments after a huge women’s March on Washington.
Many thought marching then was silly, as they had all their rights in the workforce and at home. Although I was happy that they were satisfied, I thought it very important that they knew the history of those rights, how they were won and how easily they could be lost.
After receiving thousands of comments from men and women, young and old, all over the world, I decided I needed to share all they told me as I learned so much from them myself. So this spring I published a book (same name) and included 500 of the comments. As administrations had changed in 2020, I thought perhaps it was not as relevant now. Boy, was I wrong.
With women’s health on the line and voting rights being threatened, it is important to know how these rights came about. So I repeat my last request: “Please don’t be complacent and too comfortable with your life. Be aware of what has happened over the years, decades and literally centuries to get you here. Many people have died fighting for equal rights for themselves and others. Women fought and died. People march to make other people aware: pay attention, please. It is all I ask, lest you lose it all. Lest we all lose it all.”
Sharon Weeks
Chippewa Falls
Rerouting Line 5 pipeline crucial for region
Over 280,000 Wisconsinites, including many of us here in northern Wisconsin, depend on propane to heat our homes during our frigid winters. But while access to propane is a matter of life and death for many families, a group of radical environmentalists are trying to shut down a pipeline in Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties that is a major supplier of the raw product needed to supply that propane.
Enbridge’s Line 5 supplies over half a million barrels of crude oil and natural gas liquids to the Midwest each day. Refined into fuels like gas, diesel and propane, the pipeline is so vital to the propane supply here in the upper Midwest that propane facilities in Superior and Rapid River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have warned that should Line 5 be shut down they will close these two vital sources of propane.
Enbridge is currently attempting to relocate this pipeline off a reservation in Ashland County at the request of the tribe. The 40-mile reroute has gotten the agreement of all the landowners and is currently being evaluated by the Wisconsin DNR. Unfortunately, radical environmentalists are using this as an opportunity to try and completely shut down Line 5.
The Wisconsin DNR needs to understand how important propane is to hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin families and quickly approve this important project.
Charlotte Rasmussen
Stanley