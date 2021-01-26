GOP must reach out
Recently, I have seen the Leader-Telegram publish letters implying “both” sides are at fault. Some letters have compared the civil rights protest to bring attention to racial injustice in the summer of 2020 to the attempted coup to overthrow the American government on Jan. 6.
No, both sides are not at fault. No, there weren’t non-Trump supporters in the coup. And if people who vote for Republican officials don’t like being categorized as white supremacists because they stand next to people that wear “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts and hold Confederate flags, then they have a choice to make. They can stay in a party that caters to racist fascists or a party that identifies with true conservative Americans that want to work with non-Republicans and truly unite our country.
It is only up to Republicans to take back their party from fascism. And it’s only up to them to work with the non-Republicans. The Democrats made it obvious they were willing to compromise in the past, and the chance is gone. It’s up the Republicans to work to mend our nation by atoning to our nation.
Sara Thielen
Eau Claire