Local referendum on law is ill-advised
Concerning a matter of life or death, right or wrong, freedom or slavery, Abraham Lincoln said, “My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”
The referendum that the Eau Claire County Board is proposing for the spring election that would ask us to vote whether or not we should repeal the 1849 law that prohibits killing a baby in its mother’s womb would allow the pro-death members of our society to continue to murder the most innocent and most valuable lives. We are sure this would not be considered on God’s side.
Those that wrote the law banning the killing of babies in the womb knew what it meant to be on God’s side and to do His will. Our current Supreme Court came to the right decision when it reversed the Roe v. Wade decision.
God said in Jeremiah 1:5, “before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” Whose side will you be on? God gave us the responsibility of choice. Please choose life, not death.
Richard and Kathleen Carlson
Eau Claire
Athletes shouldn’t promote bad habits
I have watched NFL quarterback Joe Burrow smoke a cigar when he wins a game.
First off, Burrow smoking a cigar isn’t cool at all. Also, the players from Georgia did the same thing.
When I was a kid, my mom was so happy that none of her daughters took up smoking. I came from a family of smokers — my dad smoked and my mom smoked.
They got rid of those ads on TV for a reason. Maybe Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, can do something. I also know it’s a free country, but I don’t want some 23- or 24-year-old thinking it’s cool.
There is nothing cool about cancer and then your clothes and hair smell, and people don’t want to kiss an ashtray.
Burrow, quit promoting smoking. It isn’t cool at all.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Criticism of drag events unwarranted
What’s all the fuss and ire these days over drag performance?
Any artist will know that to be understanding of the “other” is to exercise empathy. A novelist, for example, be they male or female, needs to be observant of the opposite sex in order to write truthfully about them. Moreover, writers need to “feel” within their own skin those very qualities they ascribe to their characters. They, in fact, are impersonators.
That’s what drag “queens” are — impersonators. They’re not freaks or perverts. On the contrary, they’re purveyors of insight.
If we seek to outlaw drag shows, are we then to ban all literary fiction because its authors “cross over” in their skill at drafting characters of the opposite sex?
I dare say God almighty, in creating humankind, must have drawn upon both male and female inner strains. Only in a patriarchal culture would we assume maleness is sufficient unto itself and is mistrusting, even fearful, of the female within.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Let’s not take debt ceiling issue lightly
The federal government has once again reached its arbitrary debt ceiling. Since 1960, Congress has acted 78 separate times to permanently raise, temporarily extend or revise the definition of the debt limit; 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents. This has occurred without failure for good reason. Allowing the United States Treasury to default on its credit obligations would create profound worldwide economic chaos.
Congress has a constitutional responsibility to protect the full faith and credit of the U.S. It must approve paying the interest to foreign governments, institutional investors and individuals who have invested their savings in U.S. Treasuries for safekeeping at an agreed upon interest rate. The raising of the debt ceiling is a simple bookkeeping and accounting process that assures lenders that the largest, strongest, safest and most stable economy on the planet will fulfill its fiscal commitments.
If Congress wants to reduce the debt and/or eliminate deficits, it can do so through the forward-looking congressional appropriations process that determines the next agreed upon budget. It can do this by agreeing to reduce discretionary spending in the 30% of government programs where cuts are possible. Congress can also raise taxes. According to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, in 2021 the United States ranked 32nd out of the 38 countries in tax to GDP ratio.
Thoughtful tax increases deserve serious consideration. Currently, how we tax, who we tax and the amount we tax forces the government to borrow money to cover expenses. Those in Congress who refuse to apply sound principles of fiscal literacy in raising the debt ceiling and would rather play trick-or-treat with the United States and world economies need to come to their senses. Not doing so makes no cents at all.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.