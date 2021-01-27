Safety a priority
This is an open letter to the Wisconsin state Legislature.
The Wisconsin state Legislature has worked to undo a statewide coronavirus mask requirement. I strongly support that requirement in the interest of public safety.
Recently, I’ve seen more people wearing masks, so I feel safer shopping in local businesses. They certainly need our support during this difficult time. With the mask mandate lifted, I would limit my trips to local businesses as much as possible and purchase more of the items I need from Amazon.
I never had an Amazon Prime account until I felt unsafe shopping in local stores. When more people started wearing masks, I increased my local shopping and reduced my online shopping. I would like to close my Amazon Prime account and stop enriching Jeff Bezos, but if shopping at Amazon is what I must do to protect myself from maskless people, so be it.
Mike Cundiff
Menomonie
Policy suggestions
Some presidential changes I’d like to see:
1. All candidates must release their 10 prior years of tax returns 90 days before the election. If they won’t release them, they can’t be on the ballot.
2. All business and investment holdings of a president must be placed into a blind trust for the period of his/her time in office. If not feasible, don’t run.
3. Strict enforcement of the emolument clause. No profiting from the presidency.
4. Limits on presidential pardons. Maybe 20 or so per term. Any additional pardons must be approved by 51% of Congress. Also, all pardons must be made public at the time of the grant. No more “silent” pardons.
5. Limits on a “lame duck” president’s power to issue executive orders after the election.
6. Get rid of the “Hail to the Chief” music. Presidents are not royalty; they work for us.
R.W. Gunderson
Eau Claire
Virus plan needed
Why is the Wisconsin response to COVID vaccine distribution so different than Florida’s? Could this be the stark difference between the two states, more specifically, the governors of these two states?
Wisconsin is the complete opposite of Florida. Yes, we don’t have near as many residents (Florida has 21 million) so one would think that this would make Florida issues tougher than Wisconsin issues.
The only thing we don’t hear from our state and local governments here in Wisconsin is any kind of news about an actual vaccination plan. Our governor is worried more about fixing our unemployment systems than anything publicly stated about vaccinating our citizens. Our local health department seems to be spending a lot of time working with local government agencies trying to figure out how to fine people for not wearing masks. Why are our local politicians’/agencies’ priorities so different than Florida’s?
It’s time for our local agencies to start focusing on the actual vaccination of our neighbors. If there is some kind of issue, wouldn’t it still make sense to go forward with a plan/schedule for what is already available? CDC reports that there are millions of dosages in the pipeline to arrive in the near future. Certainly, there must be some kind of scheduled arrival plan for future dosages. Appointment times could be adjusted easily according to actual arrival of the dosages.
Please don’t interpret my comments judgmental of our local health department. These folks have to deal with direction from our state department/bureaucrats. I hope that our local department really does have a great plan and they just haven’t released it to us yet for some unknown reason. If this is the case, I’d say that our health department needs a new public relations department.
Bill Baxter
Eau Claire