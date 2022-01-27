Follow the science in COVID battle
There is no doubt that Aaron Rodgers is a great football player.
He is not, however, a scientist or a doctor. Please do not take your medical advice about COVID and vaccinations from a football player. He is speaking for himself as a healthy person; he is not thinking about others who may be impacted by what he says.
Rodgers has likely not been in the ICUs when fathers or mothers of young children die of COVID, when grandparents die, when much loved spouses die. Yes, many of them have comorbidities and, yes, they were working hard to treat and live beyond their cancer or live beyond their 50s or 60s. When someone gave them COVID, their hard work came to naught due to this virus, a virus that takes too many people who are loved by their children, their spouses, their parents, their grandchildren.
Please think of the spouse who cries about the loss of her wonderful husband. Think about the now widowed mother of a 3-year-old. If we didn’t give them COVID, those much loved people would likely be alive.
Katherine Stahl
Elk Mound
Effort runs contrary to free speech
Republicans in the state Legislature are currently promoting a bill designed to censor the following words and phrases in public education: social justice, racism, systemic racism, white supremacy, cultural awareness, multiculturalism, patriarchy, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, conscious and unconscious bias, cultural responsiveness, equitable, implicit bias, marginalized/minoritized/under-represented communities, microaggressions, oppressor vs oppressed, racial justice, reflective exercises, white privilege and whiteness.
Interestingly, the bill — AB 411, which is authored by white men — is in itself overtly racist, oppressive and supremist. By intent it denies the existence of racism, inequality and social injustice while championing white privilege and implicit bias.
AB 411 is strikingly similar to the authoritarian tools used in Nazi Germany. Shortly after seizing power, Hitler established the Ministry of Propaganda, an agency meant to control all forms of mass communication. All material that countered Hitler’s views was savagely suppressed. Nazi bureaucrats saw the work of information control as critical to “protecting” the public from the “harm” of free and open dialogue.
What will you do when they come for your free speech?
Gail Halmstad
Eau Claire
Taxes and spending should be cut
A United States general, Anthony McAuliffe, in Bastogne, Belgium, told a German commander “nuts” when asked to surrender in World War II.
Well, I’m saying “nuts” to our city council and school board, who want two referendums for our property owners to agree to. My property taxes are out of sight. We have double energy costs and inflated prices. Property owners are being squeezed to the limit.
My other word to our government is “cut” — cut expenses and cut taxes.
Jim Marchese
Eau Claire
American politics on ill-advised path
“Antimajorityintarinism” has clearly become an operational definition for the primary tactic of the Republican Party.
The refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, dependence upon the Electoral College, gerrymandered districts, using media to continually cast doubt upon proven vote counts, creating impediments that make voting more difficult, and the inappropriate use of the filibuster to keep any meaningful legislation moving forward, and changes to how the votes of we the people are certified, are examples of the tyranny of the minority.
The Republican approach to elections is that if you can’t win the election by popular vote you have to create alternative methodologies so that you can’t lose the election. Their desired end to control the political process justifies their means. Sleight of hand and pulling an elephant out of a top hat should be the work of stage magicians, not Republican politicians. With each passing day it becomes more and more obvious that Republican hocus pocus and black magic is working to destroy the democracy that the founders of this nation created.
Can the intensified movement towards antimajorityintarinism be stopped? From my perspective as a realist rather than an idealist it doesn’t look good. As a realist it’s clear to me that democracy is back on its heels and playing defense. That’s really bad.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Precedent set in an earlier election
Chris Vetter’s Jan. 19 article, “Questions linger a year after GOP group casts proxy Electoral College votes for Trump,” raises a red flag for our democracy.
Republican Party chairman Paul Farrow said that they were acting “in accordance with precedent.” Vetter further reported, “the Wisconsin Republicans, along with Republicans from six other states that narrowly went to Biden, then sent those false documents to Washington to be certified that Trump won their respective state.”
Was the “precedent” Farrow was referring to, by any chance, the one set in 1876 by the Republicans? That’s when they did it before; successfully by the way.
In the election of 1876 Democrat Samuel Tilden won both the initial Electoral College count and the popular vote. Four states submitted “dueling slates of electors” and eventually a Republican-led commission helped put GOP candidate Rutherford B. Hayes in as president.
Several hundred laws, dozens of which have been passed in eight or nine states, have given the state Legislatures, basically, the ability to ignore the outcomes of elections; potentially making our votes not count.
This is inconsistent with the American way. It is not how we do business; it is not how we do politics. It is contrary to the integrity of a healthy democracy. A democracy that the world looks to and depends upon.
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire
Fauci’s credentials, role questioned
Dr. Anthony Fauci is a fake.
He is the highest-paid employee in our national government right now. (Yet) he is the one that is bringing down this country. President Joe Biden is his puppet.
Minette Fleischer
Eau Claire