Fellow Scout lauded
My name is Aidan Rickert. I’m 13 years old and currently a First Class Scout in BSA Troop 30.
I read your article on Madelynn Branco becoming one of the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts and I am very proud of her. I am close to earning Star rank and am planning on achieving Eagle rank. I believe having girls in Scouts is a great idea, as it opens many doors for young women.
We already have a few girls in Troop 30, and are hoping more will decide to join. My sister is in the process of joining right now. She has participated in many camping trips and meetings, but this year she will finally be old enough to join. With her joining, she may also have friends interested in joining the program. Troop 30 has always welcomed her as an “Honorary Scout” during meetings, and she joins in on the fun. I hope she likes Scouts as much as I do and strives to reach Eagle rank as I intend to do.
I feel that having girls in Scouts will be a rewarding experience for both girls and boys. The girls get to engage in the many opportunities Scouts provides and the boys get to collaborate with girls who bring different points of view. Together we can help other people and keep the community thriving.
Aidan Rickert
Eau Claire
Virus affects all
State Sen. Kathy Bernier recently referred to the use of wearing masks (per CDC guidelines) as being something “we know is good behavior.”
Who is this “we” she is referring to? Certainly not her Republican colleagues and supporters who have repeatedly criticized and deliberately disregarded science for “freedom.” Certainly not former President Donald Trump and other Republican politicians who held and participated in super-spreader events.
Bernier’s claim that “we” understand what the CDC and health experts around the world are asking us to do falls flat on the ears of a state that has repeatedly watched her political party endorse the arguments against science and public health.
Public health and safety shouldn’t be a partisan issue, Kathy.
Shane Renner
Eau Claire
What is next?
I have had a spirited debate lately about what happened at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
I am a conservative who, like all of you, watched in horror as radicals acted like nothing I thought I’d see in our great country.
We can discuss all that has transpired since COVID and the riots after George Floyd was murdered in neighboring Minnesota. I voted for Donald J. Trump twice and in four years he did many things that made our country great again.
But as Rep. Kevin McCarthy stated, “He bears responsibility for the violence by some out of control supporters.” After his great speech in Georgia, I would have advised him strongly to not give the D.C. speech.
Everyone knew the action to not certify the Electoral College results had no chance. Even Ted Cruz knew that. But I know my reaction is 20/20 vision and, like in sports, once the game is played even a bad call by a referee cannot change the result.
COVID, the Democratic left, mail-in ballots and the left-wing media was against Trump the day he came down the escalator at Trump Tower. The first impeachment was a sham, and I said so. But nothing gives these radicals an excuse for their riot and destruction. Nothing.
And the killing of a man in blue. Yes, in Seattle, Portland, L.A., New York and nearby Minneapolis and Kenosha there were inexcusable acts of domestic terror.
How can we to come together when conservative voices are being censored by Big Tech and media companies. Impeachment will not bring 70-plus million voters to sing “Kumbaya.” I don’t know what will.
Conservative thought will be there long after Trump is gone. Mine started with Ronald Reagan ... and Rush Limbaugh ... not Trump.
Marty Green
Eau Claire
Deal rejected
On Jan. 14, the city of Altoona failed to take advantage of a compromise from the developer to decrease the Lake Road condo development from 36 to 24 units and end months of bitterly contested controversy. The city stated it didn’t want to set a precedent, although the “precedent” of working with citizens provided a much needed solution.
Two Altoona residents filed formal complaints accusing the planning department of not replying to citizens requests for information on the size/scope of the development. One request in March, one in April 2020 and one resident had to file an open records request after the city initially denied receiving their email.
The planning department had diagrams and drawings laying out the entire footprint of the 36-unit development in February. It did not share this information with these citizens who specifically asked for it. As a result, citizens lost their right and opportunity to participate in their government. Whether incompetence, negligence or intent — inexcusable.
All the city missteps and controversy would seem a made to order fit for a “precedent setting” compromise taking the will of the neighboring community into consideration. But, no.
The city/planning department uses Altoona as their personal Monopoly board, imposing its desire for dense housing, no green spaces on citizens who moved here to avoid it.
The planning department manager doesn’t have to live with the unwanted decisions he imposes on others — diminishing quality of life for hundreds of households for their lifetimes.
The Altoona planning department and Altoona residents have conflicting, opposing desires for development of their community.
Who, then, should prevail? We, the people? Or, we, the government?
I always said “I love my little town of Altoona.” I don’t say that anymore. Neither do my neighbors.
Carolyn Carlson
Altoona
Events not alike
On Jan. 26, the Leader-Telegram printed an opinion piece written by columnist Marc Thiessen entitled “Dems once favored occupying capitols” in which he equates the Madison protests from 10 years ago with the siege on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
I participated in the protests in Madison 10 years ago and I can say without any hesitancy that there’s no way those two events are in any way comparable. The Madison protests were peaceful. I witnessed no assaults on Capitol police and no damage to property. Speakers didn’t encourage “storming” the state Capitol. They encouraged getting out and voting while supporting efforts to repeal the governor. The crowd wasn’t chanting “hang Governor Walker,” but there were chants of “One person, one vote” and “This is what democracy looks like.”
I legally entered the Capitol building with other protesters. It was peaceful. I saw no destruction of property. I am disappointed that a respected journalist would publish such a misleading column. Equating the two events is irresponsible journalism. If you weren’t at the Madison protests and want to make your own “comparison,” I’m sure you can find video footage of those protests. Check it out for yourself. Keep this fact in mind: Death toll for Capitol siege is 5 (including one Capitol police officer); death toll for Madison protest is 0.
David Hoban
Eau Claire