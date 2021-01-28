Resident concerns not taken into account
The town of Washington recently held a Zoom meeting/public hearing seemingly pre-ordained to rezone 235 acres agricultural to rural transition with city-like density, at over one-third of a square mile the largest subdivision ever in the county.
A longtime resident not really expecting to prevail, I expected the Town Board to respect, hear and respond to residents’ sincere, heartfelt and honest opposition. Instead, tens of residents’ public comments, a petition of over 200 signers, and many letters and personal conversations occurred as if never happening.
After two-plus hours of public comments, Chair Michael Peterson opened board discussion indirectly stating his instruction to the board to support rezoning. The board followed suit without any mention of or response to resident concerns or a statement why overriding the instruction to maintain the town’s rural character 11 times in its Comprehensive Plan and by 79% of town residents in a recent resident survey. Shockingly, Peterson did hear and later respond to residents’ requests to maintain safe auto and pedestrian use of the rural roads by forcefully stating roads are for cars not for people. Period.
Off topic, the board even complained that the city of Eau Claire essentially steals town land, disrespecting former town landowners’ requests for that action just as they were disrespecting current residents’ objections to their current actions.
In the town of Washington last week, “this is how democracy works” meant a pre-determined result does not require the five elected board members to justify an action or to respect constituent residents’ opposing that action.
Ironically, one board member did inquire how many of the two open seats have been filed for, learning three candidates have.
Glenn Reynolds
Town of Washington
Rhetoric from the left promotes division
I have considered myself a conservative and mostly Republican, although I don’t agree with all of the Republican platform.
Now I find out that I am really a part of a cult because I voted Republican in the last election and that I need to go to a camp to be deprogrammed. I am assuming that this deprogramming training would involve thousands of camps all over the United States to accommodate the 74 million Republicans.
This rhetoric coming from the likes of Katie Couric and Democratic congressmen is a sure way to unite us all. I guess they think that if we get deprogrammed we will be in total agreement with the Democratic Party and denounce all things Republican and then finally everyone will go along with anything that the government wants to do.
I also take issue with being classified a white supremacist simply because I am a white male. The English Language Learners definition of white supremacist: a person who believes that the white race is better than all other races and should have control over all other races. I think if you replace the word “white” with “Democratic” it would fit the majority of the Democratic viewpoints. Definition of Democratic supremacist: a person who believes that the Democratic Party is better than all other parties and should have control over everyone.
Sheldon Hanson
Augusta
Robust broadband is critical in rural areas
Reliable, affordable broadband will help families in rural areas thrive.
Without this access, children are struggling to do their homework and attend online classes. Without reliable broadband, farmers and business people have difficulty competing. People who are ill can’t connect with health care providers online and have to drive long distances for care. People who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 are more isolated than they need to be because they are unable to communicate with friends and family on the internet.
According to the PSC, across Wisconsin, 43% of people living in rural areas don’t have reliable broadband. This is unacceptable.
Fortunately, there is a plan to make reliable, affordable broadband available to rural areas. Gov. Tony Evers has proposed spending $150 million to expand broadband infrastructure in underserved areas, and $40 million to help low income people afford broadband access. This is a plan worth supporting. If everyone calls their legislators to make sure they understand how important this is to the future of rural Wisconsin, this change will make a difference to all of us who live here.
Robert Wojnowski
Eau Claire
Claims of fraudulent election unsupported
I decided to turn on Fox “News” on inauguration night and the following Thursday night briefly to see how Joe Biden’s “unity” idea was playing on the Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity shows.
Laura was not showing any of the inauguration and totally dismissed the unity idea as insincere. So much for the honeymoon. She said also that the Chinese are very happy that Biden has been elected. Why would that be? Of course, Biden will allow the Chinese to become the new world power. Fear.
Thursday night Hannity used fear-invoking phrases over and over: media mob, radical socialist left-wing agenda, environmental extremism, hysterical radical Democrats and Democratic lynch mobs. Fear and anger is what they sell. This is not news, not an attempt to inform or analyze, this is propaganda and sets us against one another. Remember the disgraced Joseph McCarthy? Tune in to get your next adrenaline rush.
Hannity and Newt Gingrich were also on together that Thursday night. They are still promoting the idea that the election was stolen. Talk about divisive. Newt and Sean opined that Ted Cruz was totally in his rights to ask for a 10-day audit of the election and delay of the inauguration. Elections are run at the state level. Would Cruz disenfranchise our votes? Yes, he would.
If you have doubts about the election process, volunteer as a poll worker. I did that this last year for the first time. The thoroughness and honesty of the process was impressive. It is pitiful how the “stars” rate their bank accounts above a successful democracy.
James Hoeppner
Eau Claire
No evidence of widespread election fraud
One thing that can unify our country is to finally put the issue of election fraud to rest. Yes, it is difficult to accept that your candidate lost. And, there were reasons to believe that this election would be tainted. But we don’t need perfect elections. We only need fair ones.
“… We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” said Donald Trump AG William Barr.
“There’s been a constant effort from people on the president’s legal team to provide misinformation, to distort the facts, to make accusations that cannot be proven, and that needs to stop,” said Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
“Dear MAGA — I am one of you. ... But I need you to hear me: the election was not stolen. We lost. … the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome,” said Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah.
Given these comments, plus the nearly 90 fraudulent lawsuits thrown out by judges, and the dozens of recounts that affirmed election results, it strains credulity to believe that a vast conspiracy stole the election. In fact, the one who constantly repeated the Big Lie stood to gain the most from it and was, indeed, himself attempting to steal the election.
Those that clung to the Big Lie after the election, and especially those that did so even after the Electoral College met, sowed divisiveness that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. There was no more election fraud in this election than in any other — and probably much less.
The truth is that there was no significant election fraud. Accepting this will bring us together. I implore all Americans to do so. God Bless America.
Darrell Broten
Eau Claire
Jury duty is an important responsibility
I haven’t watched the news today but I assume the U.S. Senate got sworn in as jurors for the Donald Trump impeachment trial.
I listened to the news the other night and heard interviews of different U.S. senators expressing their personal points of view concerning the upcoming trial. I’ve been on jury duty in the past and I remember vividly the judge’s comments on one’s personal feelings toward the trial and what “contempt of court” means and the penalty for it. We were instructed to decide the outcome of the trial by the facts presented and only that. Not personal beliefs, how the outcome will affect the jurors, or if we felt the case was stupid.
Now, this is coming from a juror who sat for two days listening to a “fart case.” We had to decide if it was the smell of the fart or the sound of the fart that caused the plaintiff to fall over.
So, if we could sit through that, these U.S. senators better get off the personal agenda and do their job. One more thing: I bet they are getting paid more than $35 dollars a day to sit there.
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Rescinding mask authority not far enough
Republicans in the Wisconsin state Senate did not go nearly far enough with their assault on public health and safety by overturning the policy requiring the wearing of masks. Using their same logic, it would seem to alleviate Wisconsin of burdensome policy, the following onerous laws should also be rescinded:
• Revoke all speed limits — no one should be inconvenienced by considerations for safety and can monitor his own speeds.
• Revoke the superfluous requirement for autos to be insured.
• Revoke all immunization requirements for school children since no one needs protection from health threats.
• Revoke all highway and bridge weight restrictions (public safety is moot).
• Revoke laws addressing the sale of tobacco, alcohol/illicit drugs and prurient material to minors; such standards for the public health and safety are needless intrusions on freedom and are burdensome to enforce.
• Provisions for “no shirt, no shoes, no service” are too much trouble to enforce, so revoke any right for businesses to display these.
• Revoke all “no trespassing” legislation as well as all “posted — no hunting” regulations as unenforceable.
• Remove all stop signs and railroad crossing signals since citizens are capable of self-control.
• Reduce state and local police (discretion with safety is in the hands of citizens anyway). This will assist in balancing budgets, too.
• Revoke burdensome licensing for a host of occupations concerned with public health/safety: pharmacists, lawyers, physicians, optometrists, nurses and hospital personnel, barbers and beauty shop personnel, insurance agents, sewage monitoring, drinking water purity regulations, restaurants and hotel sanitation monitoring, etc., as expendable for public safety, anyway.
Republican state Senators — follow through with what you really mean to do to scuttle public health and safety.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Is there room for hosta at White House?
Bob Solberg, hosta guru, emailed me to let me know my hosta, “H. ‘Hillary’,” was now for sale in Belgium. Getting closer to Russia.
When my hosta, “H. ‘Hillary’,” is growing in Vladimir Putin’s neighbor’s yard, then I will be a happy hosta grower. The real Hillary won the popular election in 2016 by nearly three million votes. I decided not to storm the Capitol, but I’m considering sending “H. ‘Hillary’” to the Capitol’s groundskeeper.
Who knows? Now that Melania’s gone there may be a place in the White House garden for “H. ‘Hillary’” also.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire
Acceptance of lies a threat to democracy
With the exception of the Civil War, our country has been blessed by the peaceful transfer of power following presidential elections.
In 2016 I did not support Donald Trump, but I accepted the result with the hope that he would grow into the job. My hopes were unfulfilled. In 2020, Trump did not accept the election of Joe Biden. His reasoning was: Biden got more popular votes and more electoral votes, therefore the election was rigged, there was widespread fraud, and I really won. He engaged in multiple attempts to change the results including dozens of lawsuits, all of which failed because he had no evidence of such fraud. On Jan. 6 he incited a mob to storm the Capitol. The purpose of this mob was to prevent Congress from performing its constitutional duty of certifying the vote of the Electoral College.
I am writhing this on the eve of a presidential inauguration. Biden became the next president. Trump’s attempted coup failed.
The tragedy is that our nation’s capital has been turned into an armed camp because of a perceived threat of violence by the supporters of an ex-president. A greater tragedy is the fact that so many of our fellow citizens still believe the lies of a would-be dictator. It illustrates the fact that a lie, if big enough and repeated enough, will tend to be believed, and the further fact that the greatest threat to our democracy is not from without, but from within.
Donald Griffith
Eau Claire