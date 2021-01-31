Can we rely on ‘The Supremes’?
Now that one-party rule has been achieved at the federal level and the Soviet-style political purges have begun, the only remaining impediment for this new authoritarian regime may be the U.S. Supreme Court. But are they up to the task? Indications so far are not encouraging.
During the Trump administration, three new justices were named, all of which were believed to be “conservative” in their thinking and principled in their respect for our Constitution. In the first major test of the new court make-up, all three of the newbies sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and the lock-step liberals to refuse even hearing the merits of the many voter fraud claims. Only Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas favored taking a look at any of the actual “evidence” before dismissing the case. That should be quite sobering for those who have pinned their hopes on the high court to be a kind of tyranny tourniquet.
The pattern that has been established over the last few decades apparently will continue. Liberal judges that are appointed to the Supreme Court will hold steadfast to their calling and seldom, if ever, join their colleagues on the strict-constructionist side. Some newly appointed conservative judges will quickly burnish their credentials as “swing votes,” before ultimately becoming lapdogs of the liberal camp.
Examples of this predictable pattern of behavior by Republican appointees are William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter and John Roberts. Can you name one liberal appointee that turned out to be surprisingly conservative? Of course not.
Time will tell whether Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett will live up to their billing as principled jurists. If not, the unrestrained power of the radical leftists in 2021 and beyond will bring some mighty dour days in America.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Legal system champions victims
Wisconsin is fortunate to have a strong heritage of leadership on the important issue of victims’ rights. We have long had robust legal protections for victims of crime, and last year those protections got even stronger with the passage of the new crime victims’ constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.
As legal advocate for Bolton Refuge House, I have seen firsthand the impact that the new constitutional amendment has had for victims. BRH provides support and services for people affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. For too many of these survivors, navigating the legal process can be challenging and even traumatic.
Fortunately, Wisconsin’s legal system has already seen a significant shift towards a greater emphasis on victims’ rights since Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin went into effect. The new amendment has truly brought victims to the forefront, strengthening victims’ rights by empowering them within constitutional law, the foundational source for all of our protections.
For those victims struggling to navigate the legal system, this shift has been crucial to afford them a greater voice and more agency in the criminal justice process. At BRH, we believe that all persons have the right to feel safe and exercise control over their lives. For those victims thrown into a process that they have little control over, having strong, enforceable constitutional rights to be heard and have a greater role in the process is invaluable.
Resources for crime victims in Wisconsin have grown in response to need. As that need continues, victim advocates like those at BRH will continue to grow and develop new strategies for aiding victims of crime. As we work to support victims and help them recover, we are grateful that the new constitutional amendment has provided additional tools for victims and advocates alike.
Bronson Stein
Eau Claire