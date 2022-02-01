This letter is in regard to the Eau Claire City Council’s deliberations on how to allocate federal aid funds.
When my children were small, we had weekly outings to the public library for story hour as well as time for them to load up their little suitcases (yes they pulled rolling suitcases — that’s how many books they chose weekly) with their treasured book finds. The library was a safe, inviting place to allow my children to listen to story hour while I chose books for myself, and to let them choose books while I sat and waited in the main area watching carefully and yet giving my children some treasured feeling of independence from Mom.
Today, we are expanding our beautiful library and I personally can’t wait to see it. That being said, I would never leave my children unsupervised for an instant — even in this new, beautiful space. We as a community must address the needs of our homeless. They are using the library as their warming house and gathering space because there is nowhere else for them to go.
The library is dealing with multiple problems — fights, drugs, porn on public computers, and yet trying to create a place to accommodate the homeless and also being inviting to the public. It is a terrible dance, and I’m personally happy not to have to join in the dance as an employee.
I would, however, invite the City Council to use much of the federal aid funds to create safe, welcoming places and programs for our people in need. Heck, I would even consider voting for a referendum if it were proposed.