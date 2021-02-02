Riots, Capitol attack are not equals
Leader-Telegram publisher Randy Rickman’s Jan. 15 commentary, “We must consistently condemn violence,” argues in a democracy violence is not the answer to disputes and shouldn’t be supported by elected representatives. I agree.
But his claim (like that of congressional Republicans) that the attack on the Capitol is the same as the BLM protests last summer reminded me of a moment in Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer play, “Sweat.” A white character complains, “How come there’s no White History Month?” To which a Black character responds, “I’m gonna let you ponder that question!”
Last summer, desperately angry people reacted to yet another “law and order” murder of a Black person (George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were only three of many victims in 2020). A culmination of recent events and centuries of systemic violence against Blacks, those protests, which included many non-Black allies, sometimes resulted in destructive violence. They also resulted in more than 10,000 arrests across the country.
The U.S. Capitol attack was committed by thousands of white people angry that their racist leader had lost. It was the result of a belief that they actually had the right to overturn an election by force. They destroyed property and brazenly threatened the lives of our representatives. Despite Rickman’s claim that these rioters have been unfairly hunted down, compared to those last summer, only about 100 have been arrested.
Though I don’t condone violence, these events are not the same. Not even close. If Blacks and whites were wholly equal in this country, perhaps we could condemn the actions of rioters equally. But that’s not the world we live in. It’s wrong to suggest that people literally fighting for their lives — fighting to breathe — are the same as seditious people wanting retribution for a sore loser.
Jack Bushnell
Eau Claire