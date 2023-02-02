Help needed on basic living skills
Why can’t the government or somebody set up more phone lines just for people to be able to talk to other people when they’re lonely or bored or need some good advice?
Suicide lines are good but those are for people who are about at their breaking point. If we just had some phone lines for people who just need someone to talk to or ask for advice about basic living skills like time management, money management, budgeting, cooking, basic health care, eating healthier, exercising and basic car maintenance, that would be very helpful to a lot of people in America and all over the world.
All we would need are five of these phone lines in each state. That would not cost that much. They could be manned by paid mental health workers or by volunteers.
Wake up, America, this is not rocket science.
• How many more people need to die on Clairemont Avenue before everybody admits that the road is very unsafe and that the speed limit on Clairemont needs to be lowered, probably by 10 miles an hour?
I feel that the speed limits on I-94, 53 and the 53 bypass should be lowered as well. Buy maybe the people in charge of these highways really don’t value the health and lives of the drivers and pedestrians who have to use these unsafe roads.
Wake up, Eau Claire, this is not rocket science.
Samuel A. Chapman
Altoona
Important vote nearing in state
There is a big decision to be made on Tuesday, Feb. 21. There are four candidates running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the top two candidates will face off in the April 4 spring election.
Why is the Feb. 21 election important? There are many important issues that could come before the state Supreme Court and the Feb. 21 election could sway the direction of the court. Candidates Jennifer Dorow and Daniel Kelly would use the rule of law to decide cases, not their personal opinions. This is how decisions should be made.
Get the facts and get out to vote. Don’t sit at home and let Madison and Milwaukee decide for us who is going to be our next state Supreme Court justice. Be informed and vote on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Kay Evenson
Galesville
‘Accident’ could have been avoided
I am writing to address the Jan. 23 column in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, “Are Baldwin charges excessive?” by Los Angles Times Editor Nicholas Goldberg.
As a seventh-grader taking hunter’s safety in 1970 at Central Junior High in Eau Claire, Mr. Carpenter taught us the two basic rules of firearm safety:
Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
Never point a gun at anything you do not intend to shoot.
It seems to me that Alec Baldwin would have done some research regarding shooting techniques used during the time period being depicted in his movie. Baldwin most likely grew up watching westerns and is familiar with shooting techniques used in gun fights, such as fanning the trigger, that do not require the hammer to be cocked before each shot is fired.
After the shooting, ABC News broadcast an interview in which Baldwin demonstrated how he pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and pulled the hammer back, without cocking it, then released the hammer, causing the gun to fire.
Anyone who has handled a firearm in a store has most likely experienced the person behind the counter locking back the slide or opening the weapon to show the gun is not loaded before handing the firearm to the customer. How can the average person possess and practice such knowledge while a professional with many years of experience not be aware of it?
Goldberg says accidents happen and sometimes no one is to blame or, in this case, Baldwin is not the person to blame because he was assured the gun was not loaded.
Had Baldwin followed commonly accepted firearm safety practices, this “accident” would not have happened. There is only one person who decided to pick up the gun and point it at Hutchins.
Arthur Brazeau
Eau Claire
Is the United States an oligarchy?
The word is oligarchy: 1. government by the few; 2. a government in which a small group exercises control, especially for corrupt or selfish purposes. Often we apply this to Russia, Vladimir Putin and his pals.
Another word is plutocracy: rule by the rich. These words and actions can be applied to the U.S. Don’t you find it tragic that the richest country in the world carries a $32 trillion debt? Don’t you find it tragic that the people who run this place can’t seem to solve its money problems?
The solution is staring them in the face. If we can’t pay our bills, there are two ways to solve the problem. 1. Cut back on spending 2. Raise taxes.
Let’s look at spending. The national government has a spending plan of $1.7 trillion. Notice I didn’t say a budget. The government hasn’t had a real budget since the ‘90s. Sad to say there is so much money sloshing around D.C. that no one knows where it comes from and where it goes. I’ll bet there are some loose ends at the Department of Defense.
Then there is the other side of the coin. Taxes. The tax code is a mass (and mess) of perks and junk. There are so many loopholes that it’s possible for a corporation to brag about billions in profit and not pay a dime in income taxes. The top 10% controls about 90% of the nation’s wealth. That’s where the money is.
That brings us back to the definition of oligarchy. The House of Representatives writes the tax code. The GOP controls the House. They want to cut taxes, not revise or raise them. They cut funding to the IRS. Is it possible that the GOP fits definition No. 2?
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls