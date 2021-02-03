A pressing need to address health care
The COVID-19 virus has and continues to teach us many lessons.
In 2020, 7.7 million Americans with an additional 6.9 million dependents lost their employer-sponsored health care insurance when their jobs were suspended. Thirty million Americans continue to live without any health insurance coverage. It has never been more clear that we need a government-sponsored, single-party payer health insurance program for all citizens.
There are a variety of models that could be used to implement a plan providing universal health care coverage. One plan that is appealing is for individuals to pay a monthly fee to the federal government indexed to their salary level for health care coverage. If an individual is laid off, their monthly fee to the government is suspended but their health care continues. If employers no longer have to pay health insurance for their employees they can use those dollars to increase the wage level for each of their workers who then have the dollars to purchase their health care. And because the federal government is not in the business of paying shareholders dividends, the monthly premiums for health insurance will be more affordable than the for-profit insurance company premiums.
With the COVID-19 virus attempting to teach us the value of universal health care, the primary question remaining is are we ready and willing to learn the lesson?
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Riots, attack on Capitol are not equals
Leader-Telegram publisher Randy Rickman’s Jan. 15 commentary, “We must consistently condemn violence,” argues in a democracy violence is not the answer to disputes and shouldn’t be supported by elected representatives. I agree.
But his claim (like that of congressional Republicans) that the attack on the Capitol is the same as the BLM protests last summer reminded me of a moment in Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer play, “Sweat.” A white character complains, “How come there’s no White History Month?” To which a Black character responds, “I’m gonna let you ponder that question!”
Last summer, desperately angry people reacted to yet another “law and order” murder of a Black person (George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were only three of many victims in 2020). A culmination of recent events and centuries of systemic violence against Blacks, those protests, which included many non-Black allies, sometimes resulted in destructive violence. They also resulted in more than 10,000 arrests across the country.
The U.S. Capitol attack was committed by thousands of white people angry that their racist leader had lost. It was the result of a belief that they actually had the right to overturn an election by force. They destroyed property and brazenly threatened the lives of our representatives. Despite Rickman’s claim that these rioters have been unfairly hunted down, compared to those last summer, only about 100 have been arrested.
Though I don’t condone violence, these events are not the same. Not even close. If Blacks and whites were wholly equal in this country, perhaps we could condemn the actions of rioters equally. But that’s not the world we live in. It’s wrong to suggest that people literally fighting for their lives — fighting to breathe — are the same as seditious people wanting retribution for a sore loser.
Jack Bushnell
Eau Claire