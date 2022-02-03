Lessons of history can’t be ignored
We are a nation with both a proud and a shameful history. Neither aspect tells the whole story. Only by examining both facets of our national character can we reach an honest self-appraisal and learn from our past. That is our means to grow in stature and grace.
Neither characterization by itself, whether noble or ignoble, justly portrays our heritage. We must acknowledge what was done right, as well as what was done wrong, for both the merits and the misdeeds of our ancestors have shaped the world into which we were born. We have inherited, for better and for worse, from their magnanimity and from their limitation, the result of their attitudes and practices, and we must judge what was in err and what was beneficial, in order to assess what remains of them, and of that, in ourselves.
Education must neither distort nor abuse, but it must show all there is to see. It must be trusted, and the nation must be willing to look fully into that mirror and accustom its children to do the same.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Better uses for defense spending
The last great Republican President, Dwight Eisenhower, offered sage advice in his farewell address to the nation: “We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”
Flash forward to December 2021. Despite finally pulling out of the money pit called Afghanistan, President Joe Biden proposes increasing the defense budget by 2%. But that isn’t enough for Congress, which merrily tosses another $25 billion onto the fire, making it $770 billion for one year.
Where does all that money go? Nobody knows, because the Pentagon has never successfully passed an audit. We do know that hundreds of millions go to over-budget “problem children” like the F-35 fighter jet. (One version crashed recently while trying to land on an aircraft carrier.) Other hundreds of millions simply disappear.
But there’s little outrage and few hearings on all the wasted and missing funds. No wailing that we can’t afford it or that it might fuel inflation.
Contrast that to the treatment of the Build Back Better plan. Originally proposed (after compromises) at $3.5 trillion over ten years, it was soon downsized to $2 trillion, and now is gasping at $1.4 trillion. Over ten years, that’s about 20% of military spending. And BBB includes taxes to pay for itself. Still, many special interest groups insist we “can’t afford it.”
Here’s some additional Eisenhower wisdom, this from April 1953: “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”
I encourage everyone to find and read Eisenhower’s “Chance for Peace” speech. Then ask your representatives to tell the Pentagon to tighten its belt for a change. America needs the money elsewhere.
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
More perspectives needed on COVID
In the news and editorial section recently were reporting and comments on podcaster Joe Rogan, and attempts to have him thrown off the Spotify platform for promulgating “misinformation” regarding COVID-19. I would suggest we all struggle knowing as much as we could about COVID-19 and the effects it has had on our families, economy, relationships, and physical and mental health. I would refer to it as “underinformation.” The following facts were available on public websites Feb. 1:
• As of Jan. 22, the CDC reports 99.9% of viral lineage is omicron; 0.1% remaining is delta.
• So far in week three of January, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene is reporting 100% of sequenced virus is omicron, albeit only 12 sequences reported so far.
• From Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID data: On Jan 3, cases peaked with 18,407 “confirmed” cases in Wisconsin. On Jan 30, 546 “confirmed” cases reported — a 97% reduction.
• On Jan. 8, 32 “confirmed” deaths in Wisconsin. On Jan 29, there was 1. Again, a 97% reduction.
• On Jan. 10, the virus peaked at 352 “confirmed” cases in Eau Claire County; on Jan 30, there were 20 — down 94%.
• Since Jan 10, four “confirmed” Eau Claire County deaths; only 1 in last 10 days.
Consider also that the Wisconsin Hospital Association has not distinguished between who died from COVID vs. incidentally with COVID. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stated publicly that incidental cases may be as many as 40%.
Draw your own conclusions about what is “misinformation.” Silencing the “Joe Rogans” risks suppressing entire sides of a story that need to be told to avoid “underinformation.”
Dr. David Usher
Eau Claire
Simply no room for middle ground
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, is vacating her seat in District 23. Republicans Jesse James and Brian Westrate seek to replace her. Thanks to precisely gerrymandered redistricting in 2011, the winner of the Aug. 9 primary between the two will almost surely join the Senate.
This race boils down to which candidate will best perform the following: 1. Do what party leadership says, without exception. 2. Don’t think or act independently (Bernier did so by not parroting the GOP voter fraud nonsense, and it got her into hot water). 3. In all utterances, refer to the opposition party as the scum of the Earth, or some such phrase.
Failure to follow this script is an invitation to be tossed from the Legislature, which means having to find another job where you don’t get every other year off because the Legislature does next to nothing in non-budget years.
This scenario is playing out in many states, abandoning a wide swath of citizens thirsting for governance from the middle. We often are left to choose between one extreme that believes “government” should be the provider of first resort to our every cradle-to-grave want and need (national debt nearing $30 trillion), and opposing extremists who believe that anyone who is poor deserves to be.
It’s one thing when these two sides operate in the margins, but as they increasingly control the levers of power, it guarantees gridlock, dysfunction and, I fear, disintegration.
Left unchecked, I believe the crazies from both sides will conclude that a dictatorship led by people of like mind is preferable to our constitutional republic, and they’ll get enough people to go along with them to make it happen.
After all, isn’t that the end goal of gerrymandering and unyielding rants of “voter fraud”?
Don Huebscher
Eau Claire