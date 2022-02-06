More details on fentanyl needed
In the Leader-Telegram on Jan. 28, state Rep. Jesse James is quoted as saying, “We know, right now, the number one killer of 18-49 year-old adults isn’t guns, suicides or alcohol abuse. This is the reality of what we’re facing; one pill kills.” According to the article, he was referencing the drug fentanyl.
While as a person and retired alcohol and other drug abuse counselor I am concerned about all forms of drug abuse, which certainly includes alcohol, I question that statement by James. Who are the “we” and where does that information come from? Is it a nationwide statistic, statewide or the northwest region of Wisconsin? James goes on to say that many people are buying fentanyl pills. What numbers is he talking about? What is the prevalence of fentanyl abuse in the Chippewa Valley area?
Any drug-related death is extremely tragic, but as we look at addressing any problem, credible and specific information is critical regarding developing a plan to deal with the problem.
David Hoban
Eau Claire
COVID remains a danger for many
I wonder if anyone else saw the irony. The 68th Assembly candidate Karen Hurd was highlighted in a recent article in which she said, “It will be our natural immunity that is going to protect us. ... If you’ve had COVID, that is the best protection you can have.” (Read: You don’t need the vaccine.)
The article directly above hers was about a Minnesota man (unvaccinated) who contracted COVID a second time, ended up on a ventilator, and died. His natural immunity was not the best protection.
I know others who had COVID and have contracted it again. Hospital statistics confirm that the majority of people who are hospitalized or on ventilators are the unvaccinated. That tells me that the unvaccinated are at greater risk. While the hospitals are being overrun, they are pleading with us to get vaccinated.
Ideally, fighting this off with natural immunity sounds great if you have a strong immune system. But what if you don’t? I have some friends whose health is so compromised that they can’t take the vaccine. Many of us are caretakers for vulnerable people within our families. Some frontline workers are having to show up where they risk exposure by people who are not vaccinated and won’t wear a mask. The point is that there are many among us who won’t fare well if they contract this. Don’t we still have to think of others?
Herd immunity seems like a simple answer, but it doesn’t appear to be working. In the meantime, there are a lot of sick people because, honestly, we’re just tired of masking and isolating. Let’s remember that 902,140 people in the U.S. alone have died so far. I don’t think that doing everything we can to help the community at large is an overreaction.
Jane Jeffries
Eau Claire