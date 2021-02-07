Words significant in today’s society
Remember the old adage, “Sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never hurt me”?
Regardless of the many thousands of false accusations that former President Donald J. Trump has accused the rank and file of committing over the duration of his presidency, we still honestly elected a new president.
President Trump: Your spread of disinformation has caused many Americans to be misguided in preparing for a pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 people.
Our words do matter. As a gifted leader you were aware that an illusion can become real if we repeat it often enough. Your promoted illusion over your lost election was so strong through the use of your disinformation that you convinced some senators to take up valuable floor debate time in an attempt to overrule a constitutional procedure headed by the vice president.
Mr. Trump, in 2016 I pulled the lever for you. You then took the oath for office of the president. I understand that this oath stipulates that the president will uphold the Constitution and protect the will of the people of the U.S. Apparently you felt the words in this oath didn’t apply to you, because you ignored the needs of your fellow Americans during this pandemic.
And your words again misinformed your fellow countryman by generating a fabrication that had some Americans believing there was massive voting fraud across 50 states that allowed Joe Biden to “steal the election.” This was proven to be untrue.
Last but not least your words unleashed the “sticks and stones” of your supporters as they illegally stormed our Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mr. President: Words do matter and the U.S. Constitution matters. So which words matter to you? Stand up and be responsible.
James Raleigh
Jim Falls
Forensic investigation isn’t warranted
Thank you to the local writer of “Forensic investigation wrong approach” in the Jan. 29 Leader-Telegram. You are qualified and experienced enough to know that a costly forensic investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services makes no financial sense — especially as we taxpayers are footing the bill through the sheriff’s budget.
This investigation demand did not go through the usual decision-making channels of the County Board and its committees, a fact most citizens are not aware of. I ask Eau Claire County citizens:
Who do you think is taking care of the children in families where drug or alcohol abuse is occurring, which is a growing problem? It is the caseworkers and administration at DHS.
Who handles so many issues of our mentally ill citizens, because so many people lack medical insurance or cannot find a provider? Who spends their time assisting our homeless, our handicapped or those who are suffering severe stress in our economy and virus pandemic?
I believe this investigation is insulting to our County Board members, who survey our needs and wants to provide the services we ask for and need. Maybe it’s time to contact your County Board supervisor to tell them you don’t want to use our taxes to pay the $100,000 from the sheriff’s department, along with additional legal fees for the County Board to comply with the demands of the investigation.
Seems like common sense to me.
Janet Frase
Eau Claire