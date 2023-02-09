Two terms that should unite us
Various sources have co-opted a variety of words and phrases to serve varied purposes. Consider “liberal” and “conservative,” as these words are used especially to delineate candidates for public office.
The word “liberal” derives from the Latin root “liber,” meaning “free.” This should be important to people who subscribe to principles such as “free market,” “free speech” and basic “freedom,” for example, such that liberal should be a word that unites us rather than divides us.
Similarly, “conservative” derives from another Latin root based on “conservare,” which denotes an intention to preserve, protect or keep safe. These meanings, too, should unite rather than divide us. Personally, I am in favor of both liberalism and conservatism in the context of their origins and meanings.
Sadly, though, Wisconsinites are informed in such ways that we now must separate candidates for the state Supreme Court based on whether they are liberal or conservative rather than on their preparation, qualification and experience as criteria for someone to serve in such an important office. These criteria are far more important than the simplified labels of liberal or conservative.
Personally, I am more concerned that both Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow are graduates of Regent Law School at Regent University, which was founded in 1977 by current chancellor Pat Robertson (who failed the New York bar exam) as Christian Broadcasting Network University. Both this evangelical school and Robertson’s 1988 candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination suggest that Kelly and Dorow attended a law school that can hardly be described as nonpartisan.
Fortunately, there are other, better choices as Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates: Janet Protasiewicz (who I think best meets these criteria) and Everett Mitchell. Vote for one of them on Feb. 21 and again on April 4.
Words matter, but so do other criteria.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
Investigation a waste of money
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans, especially Robin Vos, initially hired Michael Gableman (possibly resulting from suggestions by ex-president Donald Trump) to determine if there was voter fraud in Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election.
Vos’s first gift to Gableman was more than $600,000 of Wisconsin taxpayers’ money for this initial investigation into voter fraud. It seems this first gift was insufficient and that additional gifts of some $1 million-plus continue to be paid (of Wisconsin taxpayers’ money) to attorneys for work on cases connected to the initial investigation (according to a review made by WisPolitics).
Not surprisingly, even after multiple investigations and pretty much as everyone knew, no significant voter fraud was ever found associated with the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Are further gifts of Wisconsin taxpayer moneys to these folks in the offing?
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
Recent birthday was memorable
I want to thank the people who stood up for life and prayed for the unborn in front of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Independence on Jan. 21.
The Catholic Church is pro-life. Catholics read, study and live the entire Bible, including Wisdom, Ecclesiastes, Baruch, Judith, Sirach and First and Second Maccabees.
How can people who support abortion read the Bible when it says: “You knit me in my mother’s womb. I praise you, so wonderfully you made me; wonderful are your works” (Psalm 139: 13-14).
“Children, too, are a gift from the lord, the fruit of the womb a reward” (Psalm 127:3).
“When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirt, cried out in a loud voice and said, ‘Most blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb” (Luke 1). John as a fetus leaped for joy in recognizing Jesus, also a fetus, as his lord and savior.
Reading the Bible is not like going to a cafeteria, where you can pick and choose.
Jan. 21 was my 81st birthday. How special it was to stand for life on the very day my mother gave birth to me.
Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall
Determining the middle ground
It seems that the political life of Donald Trump has about run its course. That’s good. There is talk of Joe Biden not being a good candidate for the job in 2024. That’s not good, and here’s why.
Radical pendulum-swings in events and processes can be toxic. I was a teacher; an argument about math teaching that persisted over much of my time in the job had to do with memorization of math facts versus problem-solving. Long story short, the problem is in the “versus” part.
Both processes are tools that make for success in math. Stress them both. The trick for staff is to keep to the middle.
“Middle” is a good descriptor for Joe Biden, and therein lies his virtue as a candidate. He is looking old at times (so am I), but this isn’t a prize fight or a track meet. He is paid to administer, to see the needs and execute fixes and adjustments. He has shown he can do that.
Now that events have settled from the chaos of Trump’s performative style, let’s not take the chance of trying to fix something that isn’t broken.
Dan and Mary Fisher
Eau Claire
Vote April 4 for Jake Brunette
I completely support Jake Brunette to be our judge for Clark County.
I have known Jake for many years and have had the opportunity to work and obtain his expertise guidance while he was Clark County Corporation Counsel. He is intelligent, well-spoken, easy to communicate with and prepared to listen. Jake is clearly committed to Clark County as he is a native of this community and has decided to raise his family and continue his legal career here.
Jake is truly one of us and will represent our values. You can tell he is passionate about his work and Clark County; I have every confidence that he will devote 100% to all citizens of Clark County. Therefore, I’m asking you to cast your vote on April 4 for someone who will work for us and vote Jake Brunette for Clark County judge.
Emile J. Miller
Neillsville