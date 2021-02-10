Voting on mask mandate ‘confounding’
As of this writing, the Republican majority in the Wisconsin Senate has voted to toss out the statewide mask mandate. It is reasonable to assume that the Republican majority in the House would follow suit, as cattle succumb to a stampede.
I strongly condemn this active and voluntary abandonment of good sense as not only politically irresponsible but ethically dangerous. It has been proven by health professionals (a class of thinkers who rank significantly higher in expertise than Republican politicians) that social distancing and mask-wearing work to thwart the spread of COVID-19.
Why on Earth would we as a state ignore that reasonable and data-driven advice, if not for selfish political interests — at the cost, as appears obvious, of public health? We have policy in place to fight a pandemic and our representatives act willingly to dismantle it. How ignorant, unfathomable, reckless, backward, frustrating and confounding.
Steve Betchkal
Eau Claire
One word to help understand virus
In all the media and print journalism concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, I have failed to see or hear a simple verb that might help to get through to more people. That verb is “breathe.”
The use of that verb might help clarify the dire situation. People breathe COVID-19 on other people and surfaces. It can’t hurt to use that verb, in fact it may help.
Michael G. Cunningham
Altoona