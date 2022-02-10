Work on state maps largely ignored
I served with eight other Wisconsinites on the People’s Map Commission. Gov. Tony Evers asked the commission to create legislative and congressional maps that would be without partisan bias or advantage, while holding true to traditional redistricting criteria.
We fulfilled those obligations. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave our maps A-plus grades. Meanwhile, the legislators drew district maps that would maintain partisan advantage. Princeton graded them Fs. After the governor vetoed the legislators’ maps, the Wisconsin Supreme Court took charge.
Although the governor supported the People’s Map Commission’s maps, he wasn’t allowed to present them to the Supreme Court. Why not?
Because the Supreme Court justices, on Nov. 30, declared they would only consider maps that differed as little as possible from the current maps. The People’s Map Commission’s maps did not meet this “least change” criterion.
As a former PMC commissioner, this astounded me. For one year, we heard from nearly 2,000 citizens from all parts of Wisconsin. Never once did we hear, “leave the maps alone.” We learned from 18 redistricting experts; not one mentioned “least change” criterion.
A person must wonder why the justices prioritized “least change.” There is nothing about “least change” in the Wisconsin constitution, nor in the statues. The Legislature certainly didn’t follow “least change” when they redrew maps in 2010. The Supreme Court appears to want to cement the unfair partisan advantage of the current maps indefinitely.
Robert Yablon, UW law professor, named this situation — where mapmakers perpetuate advantages — as “gerrylaundering.” Gerrylaundering is not right, not fair, not just. It certainly is not what the people of Wisconsin told us they want.
Annemarie McClellan
Menomonie
Budget issues should be addressed
According to our County Board and its chair, the Sheriff’s Office cannot investigate possible illegal activities in a county department.
The Human Services Department has had millions of dollars of budget overruns. Other counties of similar size have not had these expenses. There have been employee misuse of gift cards and department mismanagement.
I think we need some new County Board supervisors who will allow taxpayers and department clients to get answers as to these budget irregularities. The Leader-Telegram editorial staff is correct in asking for this investigation. The County Board should be representing clients and taxpayers.
Howard Ludwigson
Former Eau Claire County Board member and chair
Event shows fragility of democracy
On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands stormed our Washington, D.C., Capitol.
It was a date we should remember as domestic terrorism. A threat to our democracy. Lives were lost and many were injured. Our Capitol was looted and vandalized.
On that day, Stephanie Grisham, former press secretary and chief of staff to the first lady, resigned. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Mitch McConnell’s wife, resigned. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned. Others resigned that day or shortly thereafter.
Hundreds have been prosecuted and many have gone to prison. Many more have lost their jobs. I’m sure most of them wish they had stayed home. But maybe they are lucky; 200 years ago they likely would have been hung for treason, including the instigator.
Afterward, Democrats, Republicans and independents came out of hiding and verified the Electoral College vote that would put Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in as president and vice president of our United States of America.
Likely, the communist-country leaders of China, North Korea and Russia were smiling at this shameful day. Hopefully we have all learned from this day that democracy is fragile, and we were too close to losing it.
Care for one another.
Dennis Gjerseth
Humbird
Book remains timely decades later
In these questionable times, many questions about race and color are being asked.
Most of these questions can be answered in a simple book of 188 pages, “Black Like Me,” which has been in bookstores since 1961.
It was written by John Howard Griffin, a white man who took many acts of skin coloring to go from a white southern man to a Black person and thus lived that life for a time. After his skin turned back to white, life’s everyday situations changed, even getting a simple glass of water.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls
A need to stop drinking the Kool-Aid
On Nov. 18, 1978, over 900 members of the Peoples Temple in Jonestown. Guyana, led by a charismatic American, Jim Jones, died after drinking cyanide-laced punch. Since that time “drinking the Kool-Aid” has been used to refer to those who blindly follow a charismatic leader.
Today, we have witnessed that many Republicans have bought into a “big lie,” told by a charismatic leader, Donald Trump, that the election was stolen. Those who believe that are drinking the Kool-Aid. What is the harm in this lie? Unlike Jonestown it is not the people that are dying, it is our democracy.
Events leading up to and following our recent presidential election have highlighted flaws in our Constitution. It was created by men, it reflects compromises to get buy-in from all the colonies and it reflects life at the time it was written. While it may not be perfect, it has provided the basis for our form of government for over 200 years.
In days to come we will need to address some of the shortfalls. The control of the states over the selection of electors in the Electoral College needs to be addressed in the near term. But can we, as a country, come together so the will of the people is not compromised? Or are we witnessing the beginning of the end?
I never thought I might witness the end of our democracy but now I am not so sure. We have a former president who refuses to admit he lost the election. He encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol to stop the certification of the election results. I have witnessed action like this in other countries. I never thought it could happen here.
My hope is that people will stop drinking the Kool-Aid.
Craig Patterson
Weyerhaeuser