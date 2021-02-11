Transparency at risk
The Wisconsin Legislature is currently considering a bill that would give local governments the option to stop publishing a summary of their actions in your newspaper. Senate Bill 55 would allow local municipalities to post meeting minutes on their websites instead.
This is bad public policy under the guise of cost savings that would create considerable disruption for government transparency. Supporters of SB 55 suggest local government websites are sufficient to notify the public of their actions and that publishing meeting minutes in the newspaper limits access only to newspaper subscribers.
The fact is, however, that all legal notices published in the state of Wisconsin are available and accessible for free to the public through WisconsinPublicNotices.org. This comprehensive, searchable website hosted by the Wisconsin newspaper industry brings together ink-on-paper notices into one online location. This service is provided at no cost to local municipalities.
The goal of WisconsinPublicNotices.org is to enhance government distribution of public information and assist citizens who want to know more about the actions of their local, county and state representatives. This permanent, third-party documentation — unalterable and independent of government — ensures the protection of “your right to know” for every citizen.
The relationship between newspapers, state and local municipalities and WisconsinPublicNotices.org has successfully provided easy access to government information for all citizens, whether they seek it in print or online. Removing existing publication requirements would create holes in this invaluable statewide database while also neglecting the needs of those who lack adequate computer and internet access.
Please tell your legislators to oppose this unnecessary barrier to government transparency.
Beth Bennett
Wisconsin Newspaper Association executive director
‘Show Trial’ unconstitutional
A month ago, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Donald Trump posed such an imminent threat that he had to be impeached immediately, for inciting an insurrection by his Jan. 6 speech, thus causing a mob to take over the Capitol building. So with no witnesses, no testimony, no deliberation, no due process whatsoever, the president was impeached.
I think Citizen Robespierre would be very proud. It did not concern Pelosi that the attack on the Capitol started before the president even finished his speech, nor that he instructed his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically“ make their voices heard. I guess that is what now passes for inciting an insurrection. The fact is, a number of reprobates had the attack planned, and the FBI and Capitol Police knew about it in advance. The head of the Capitol Police asked the sergeant at arms of the House and Senate for additional help, but he got none.
But all facts aside, the “Show Trial” began, with Sen. Patrick Leahy presiding. What a joke. Well, it would be a joke if it was not such a grievous attack against our constitutional system. There is nothing in the Constitution that gives any credence to this trial and no basis for pursuing an impeachment against a private citizen. But none of that matters. Trump and his supporters must be crushed and silenced, and be removed from social media. And if a social media platform dares to let them be heard, that platform must also be crushed, as Google, Apple and Amazon did to Parler.
George Orwell wrote about a “Ministry of Truth.” It does not take a lot to see that many in government, together with Big Tech, are making that today’s reality.
Andy Shakal
Bloomer
Publisher’s writing applauded
To Leader-Telegram Publisher Randy Rickman:
I appreciated the challenges you wrote of for our community’s newspaper. You can’t hardly beat the written word.
With the endless barrage of attacks against the media over the past four years, I cringe. It’s important to hold freedom of the press as a standard as opposed to autocratic rule with controlled news. Lies are not news. Ignore it and it won’t go away.
Coming from an educated family, including my “wordsmith” father, Dwight Pelkin, who wrote a daily column for the Sheboygan Press labeled “It’s This Way,” was allowed an open platform and was widely followed. Honest words matter. Credibility matters.
Your continuance of regional publishing is a very appreciated and important part of our big city/small town feel. Thank you. Write on.
Sky Deardorff
Eau Claire
Reaction shameful
An open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson:
I just heard your interview on the radio where you said we should focus on coming together and that the impeachment would just further divide us.
So you are saying that it is OK for television personalities, government employees, congressmen, senators and especially the president to spend months repeating over and over the election was going to be corrupt. Rally after rally, anytime media was present, he lied and lied about the election. All of this led to what happened because you know all too well that the bulk of his supporters would and will believe anything he says. Those people involved didn’t come up with the idea to do what they did all by themselves. They were continuously fed accusations and innuendos, falsehoods and lies supported by you and others.
On the morning of Jan. 6, all the rhetoric and speeches about how the election was being stolen did nothing but fan the flames. We are all aware of what happened next. They were protesters who came equipped for an insurrection. And that’s OK with you and your party?
Since then “the party of personal responsibility” has spent the last month doing their best to change the narrative. After all, you don’t want to hold those in power that provoked the whole thing to be held accountable. In doing so your party is setting the table for this to happen all over again because now they know they can.
If you had a lick of integrity you would resign. You are are as anti-American as the guy walking around the capitol with the Confederate flag. Shame on you.
Alan Willett
Colfax