Search should be transparent
Like many citizens of Eau Claire, I’ve watched with interest the process for selecting a new city administrator. As the editorial in the Feb. 12 issue noted, the process has had more than a few hiccups — not the least of which was the pandemic.
That said, I was dismayed by two things in the editorial. The first was the unfortunate choice of language in describing the city’s first choice, “the council had their man.” The council had their finalist, their candidate of choice, their selection, but their “man”? I’m imagining how the women that applied for the job felt — word choice matters and in this case it sends a message that at least the editorial board feels this is a job for a man. I’m assuming that more than one woman applied for the job, but we’ll never know, which brings me to my second point.
The editorial breezes over the fact that eight candidates were interviewed for the job and counter to Wisconsin law their names were never made public. Whose responsibility is it that Wisconsin law is followed — the search consultant, the city attorney, the council members? If not following the law isn’t enough, it seems to me that when trust in all levels of government is eroding, it’s more important than ever that the process to select such a “critical role” be as transparent as possible.
Finally, whether the decision to postpone the search is the correct one or not we’ll never know, but I’m puzzled by the argument that selecting the “second choice” would have been a mistake because she/he would have known they weren’t the council’s first choice. This happens often — candidates withdraw, take other jobs, and other candidates are chosen. I’m assuming all the finalists were qualified or they wouldn’t have been finalists.
Douglas W. Allen
Eau Claire