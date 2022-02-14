A Rasmussen Reports national poll taken in early January revealed some shocking differences between Democrat and Republican voters. The poll found that 78% of Democratic voters supported the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate plan. A much lesser 22% of Republicans and 41% of independent voters supported it.
Also revealed, and alarming, was the 55% of Democratic voters who would support a proposal for federal and state governments to fine Americans who choose not to get a COVID vaccine. Only 19% of Republican and 25% of independent voters supported such a proposal. Fifty-nine percent of Democratic voters would favor a government policy requiring that citizens who refuse to get a COVID vaccine remain confined to their homes, except in times of emergency. Such a proposal was opposed by 79% of Republicans and 71% of independent voters.
Most alarming of all was that 48% of Democratic voters thought federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who question the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines by doing so on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications. This is censorship, a type of which is already practiced by the Big Tech billionaires who control Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc. Using “misinformation” and “disinformation” as an excuse, they are censoring doctors such as Peter McCullough, those who challenge the official way to combat COVID by emphasizing effective early treatments over vaccines.
As of this writing thousands of Canadian truckers were peacefully protesting that nation’s COVID vaccine mandates. Opposition is growing in America also. Most of us are fed up with government policies that force us to wear masks and receive unwanted injections. It’s time for medical freedom.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
Is historic quote applicable today?
You decide: Is this quote by James Madison, circa 1800, apropos to today’s Congress or is it merely an anachronism?
“I cannot undertake to lay my finger on that article of the Constitution which granted a right to Congress of expending, on objects of benevolence, the money of their constituents.”