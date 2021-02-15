Improving roads should be top priority
I read with interest and dismay an article in a recent Leader-Telegram: “Market & Johnson selected as construction manager of new county highway facility.” My dismay arises from a sense of skewed priorities and a feeling of having been misled.
It was my understanding at the time a wheel tax was sold to us that resulting revenue would be used to bring our shamefully decrepit county highway system up to the standards of our neighbors to the west, north and east. While we have since seen some very spotty progress in that direction, there remains a seriously long way to go. So now our county highway department has committed to build a spanking new facility at a cost of $24 million. Trial balloons began appearing in local media almost immediately after the imposition of said wheel tax, and status of the topic has quietly progressed from “proposal” to solicitation and acceptance of bids.
This Eau Claire County taxpayer and vehicle owner thinks we ought to get all our county roads — or at least substantially more than the paltry mileage so far addressed — up to snuff before we rush ahead with expensive new digs. Once that priority is met, I would heartily support a new highway department facility.
Charles Kuehn
Fall Creek
Demonstrations, riots differ significantly
QAnon, white supremacists, Nazis, anarchists, Christian extremist cults, hell-bent Republican nutcakes, militiamen, a hodgepodge of violence-prone weirdos former President Donald Trump called out from under their rocks and stumps all came to his rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and then, on his direction, marched on and attacked Congress. They took over the Capitol, but Congress got away.
While America and a large part of the world watched, live, thousands of the above attacked our government while it was in session, sending representatives and senators fleeing, literally, for their lives. An undermanned, and in a few sad cases sympathetic, Capitol Police force was unable to stop the horde.
Sadly, too, in the mob were active, off-duty, military men, police and firemen. Trumpettes come in all shapes and sizes. As a UW-Madison state cop during the Vietnam War unrest, I can say I monitored demonstrations and riots and I know the difference. Been there; done that.
Seriously, it’s way past time for all of us, as Americans, to do some ruthless self-examination about where we are as persons and as a people. I don’t see us as that shining city on a hill. A few live on that hill, a lot are trying to climb, but too many — way too many — are happy to be mucking about in the swamps in the valley, swamps of systemic racism, misogyny, selfishness, greed, ethnic bigotry, violence and religious hate and extremism. Not pretty when they come out to climb that hill.
The world has looked to the United States for over 230 years for freedom, opportunity and a place of equality. I promise one and all that the world is still watching us and it’s not happy at what it has seen.
Terence O’Donahue
Fairchild