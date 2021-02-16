Verses in the Bible bring some clarity
I am troubled by the turmoil in our country. As a Christian, I try to model my attitudes and behaviors to the teachings of Jesus Christ. I often fail in my attempts - certainly on a daily basis. But I am encouraged and take comfort in Christ's repeated emphasis on love and forgiveness.
One of my favorite passages of scripture is Galatians 5:22-25, often referred to as the "fruits of the Spirit." These are the attitudes and behaviors that, as a Christian, I am instructed to strive for. The heading in my Bible, just before verse 22, reads, "Christian character is produced by the Holy Spirit, not by self-effort." So I clearly cannot do it on my own.
I truly believe that those who do not call themselves Christians look at these "fruits" as indicators of the sincerity of our profession of faith in Christ. The verses immediately preceding (17-21) are listed as indicators of our "sinful nature." To be taken seriously when professing to be a Christ follower, I hope to display far more of the behaviors and attitudes in verses 22-25 than those in verses 17-21. But every day is a struggle to "clothe (my)self with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience" (Colossians 3:12).
In a practical sense, I find myself analyzing the words and actions of myself and others in light of these scripture passages, especially those who call themselves Christians. When I send a text or email, or post on Facebook, whether I wrote it or forwarded/retweeted it, it becomes a reflection of me. Who I am and what I believe. And fair or not, it also reflects on those who love me and those who I claim to share a common cause with. That should give me pause.
Dave Turner
Eau Claire