A rebuttal to the GOP rebuttal
In her rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Sarah Huckabee Sanders strongly suggested that under the Democrats’ rule we would lose our freedoms and that Democrats want to weaken this country. She seems to be ridiculously claiming that we on the left do not value our freedoms or our country. She must know this is a lie and very dangerous. Here are but some of the reasons why.
It is the spread of fear, anger and hatred that produced the attack on Jan 6. Donald Trump is very likely to win the 2024 Republican nomination with his base and, with already eight people posed to run, you just have to do the math to predict the outcome. Is he likely to win the presidency? Either way, win or lose, we will be faced with claims of another rigged election and then what, an armed conflict?
Today, we as Americans have enemies, real enemies. Our enemies see our in-fighting as a weakness and it emboldens them. It is not a time to show weakness. The next battle is shaping up to be the democracies of the world against the autocrats. In the end we Americans, Democrats and Republicans, will be fighting side by side.
Stoking anger leads to violence. Elected officials and their families have been threatened. Over 300 domestic terrorist attacks were thwarted last year. Our electric grids are a target of extreme right wingers. What a time to weaken the FBI. Too many hot heads are listening to people like Sanders and nodding their heads.
In the end, while constructive criticism is vital to a democracy, you have to ask: “Is there a point where these attacks on our government become so vicious that they can be considered unpatriotic”?
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
Judicial race an important one
We recently visited our beautiful newborn granddaughter. Her name is Lillian; a name she was given before she was born.
In Luke 1, John the Baptist was named before he was born. Jesus was named before he was born. When a pregnant Mary met a pregnant Elizabeth, John, while still in her womb, leaped for joy when encountering Jesus in Mary’s womb. In Jeremiah 1, God said “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.“ In Genesis 1, God made us male and female in his own image and likeness and proclaimed it to be very good.
There is now a dangerous woman running for an open seat on our Supreme Court. Like most lefties these days, she will use this position to rule our state as a tyrant. She has made it clear she will make abortion “legal” anytime, anywhere. Many of God’s beautiful children will have their lives ended if this woman is elected.
Teri and Dave McCall
Chippewa Falls
Violence shouldn’t be tolerated
It’s really sad that we live in a country where when we say “never again,” we actually mean “we will never do anything about our mass shooting problem killing our kids and young people.”
Thoughts and prayers are useless when we can’t even muster the courage to help ourselves.
For a young person like myself, I find it sad that mass shootings in this country are now a new normal. I don’t remember a time while in school where we didn’t have lockdown drills or have to listen to a presentation during study halls about how to use books, pencils and chairs meant for learning as weapons, how to barricade the doors, or to smash the corner of a window in order to escape a shooter.
In a country where we are supposed to lead and set an example for the rest of the world, children and young people don’t deserve to grow up wondering whether it will be the last time they say “goodbye, I love you” to their Mom and Dad. They don’t deserve to live in this preventable cycle of abhorrent violence, wondering when their school or workplace will be next. Moreover, they don’t deserve the politicians who refuse to do nothing, while bending over backwards for the NRA.
The one thing that gives me hope throughout our crisis is the will and desire of young people to change our country. We will no longer tolerate the status quo perpetuated by the out of touch politicians put in power. Young people like myself are ready to step up and lead our country out of its troubled present, and into a bright future where no child or person has to stare down the barrel of an assault rifle, wondering whether today will be their last.
Matthew Lehner
Eau Claire
Consider another local college
It was nice to read about the city of Eau Claire ranking high on a list of best college towns. A nice compliment for our city, for CVTC, and for UWEC.
If someone had thought to include Immanuel Lutheran College, perhaps our ranking would have been even higher. ILC is located on the south side of town where the Ingram estate used to be. It offers two- and four-year programs with a Christ-centered, Bible-based curriculum, all at a very reasonable tuition. It is worth a mention — and a visit.
Paul Tiefel
Eau Claire
Earth in need of key resources
Many, many moons ago, back in the olden days, it was thought that the moon was made of green cheese. In 1969, we sent astronauts up there to find out. They brought back moon rocks; there was no stinky cheese up there. There are plans to go up there again. Nothing is up there to harvest other than more moon rocks. Meanwhile, there are homeless hungry people here on Earth.
Farther up the wild blue yonder is the planet Mars. There are plans to send manned missions up there. We already know Mars is a desolate wasteland with nothing of value. There are no Mars candy bars up there and there will be no Martians to greet us.
That said, if we want any kind of cheese, including Limburger and Gorgonzola, it is available right here in Wisconsin. Mars candy bars can also be found on Earth. Meanwhile, there are starving pygmies in New Guinea.
Let’s keep our resources here on Earth.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire
Local bike lanes also have needs
I am wondering how, as a bicycle rider in Eau Claire, I am going to pay the wheel tax when I am not currently required to register my ride.
All the special bike lanes that I am currently enjoying need to be expanded and improved. I certainly don’t expect powered vehicle owners to have to pay for my benefit.
Thank you for your consideration.
Willi Cheney
Eau Claire
Key vote nearing
The upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election is perhaps the most important one we will participate in. To me the selection is simple: Vote for Janet Protasiewicz if you support a woman’s right to choose. (The gerrymandered Republicans will not allow a statewide vote for the citizens to express our view.)
I cannot understand the extreme right’s hypocrisy — that of subjugating a female’s body to the dictates of a few while taking away support to young families. (The cost of raising a child, 2015 statistics, is $233,610 through age 17. If you want more babies, support young families.)
Vote for sanity, vote to support a woman’s right to choose. Vote for Protasiewicz.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire