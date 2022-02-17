Gas prices based on supply, demand
The highest price in U.S. history for regular gas was $4.11 per gallon in July of 2008 when George W. Bush was president. Was it his fault? No, it was supply and demand.
In April of 2020 regular gas at the casino gas station at Black River Falls was $1.10 per gallon. Donald Trump was our president. Was it his fault the oil companies lost their shirts? No, it was simply supply and demand.
Now it’s 2022, Joe Biden is president, and the price of regular gas is approaching $3.50 per gallon. Is Biden responsible for this? No, it’s supply and demand; the oil companies got their shirts back and then some.
In March of 2020 there was a run on toilet paper. It was hard to find, and the price of it went way up. That’s no spit. Donald Trump was president. Was he to blame? Heck no, it was supply and demand.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire
Let’s vote for clean water on April 5
Vote for clean water on your April 5 ballot. The county referendum question states: “Should the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?”
Passing this advisory referendum question gives voters the opportunity to support meaningful action by local and state governments to protect drinking water, rivers and lakes.
Wisconsinites raised concerns about the urgency of protecting our water during the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality hearings in 2019, but the proposals from the state task force fell short and the Legislature has not taken action on task force recommendations.
Wisconsin’s water pollution issues continue to grow. Contamination issues abound with PFAS found in city wells, leaching from lead pipes, and nitrate contamination from lawn fertilizer, faulty wells, and human and animal waste. Much work remains to help Wisconsin families get access to clean water.
The “Clean Water Now for Wisconsin” referendum question passed overwhelmingly by Eau Claire County Groundwater Advisory, Planning and Development, Parks and Forest, and Administration committees, and later by the full County Board. Passing this county resolution will show elected officials and stakeholders that clean water must be addressed.
The Clean Water Now campaign empowers Wisconsinites to once again raise their voices to address critical water issues. For more information go to voteforcleanwater.com.
Vote “yes” for clean water April 5.
Nancy Coffey
Eau Claire
Late couple gone but not forgotten
For each of us, soul-searching occurs when dear friends and family pass on. Spiritual transcendence with the faithfully departed can be manifested into victory. Each of us then profits individually and all as one.
On Monday, Jan. 31, I was delivering a thank-you note to Paul “Pud” and Bev Ramseier’s home. Upon arriving, an ambulance for Pud was in their driveway, with the coroner on his way. Pud’s wife received her angel wings two days later. They were married nearly 73 years.
At such times we cherish the memories — the good times, the twinkle in the eye, that mischievous smile, reassuring voice — oh, how very smart and profound they were. It is now that we realize how monumental their impacts were.
The pandemic fear (hoax?) has deterred personal visits and social functions. Such country folks stay tuned in through the Courier Sentinel, Chippewa Herald, Eau Claire Leader-Telegram and Country Today.
It was enlightening to hear Pud and Bev’s knowledge about local events, places and people. Pud was amazing in commenting about the book, “Chippewa County World War I Veterans.” He knew these veterans, their families, their long-gone homesteads. It almost seemed they were with us as he talked.
The irony, humor and gossip put to truth was uncanny. The deer hunting stories, wrestling matches, reunions, weddings and anniversaries were relived. We agreed that God is real to have allowed us to live this long and appreciate so much.
The Lord works in mysterious ways. During deep reverent prayer to Almighty God, the land remembers. Even cherished objects and places become alive with stainless integrity.
To Pud, Bev and all those faithful departed: Thank you for lives well lived and legacies well loved. You are icons, living legends. We are inspired to emulate your example.
Dave Zien
Town of Wheaton
Only options are duped or treasonous
Having noticed for several years how many self-professing Republicans have “drunk the Fox News Kool-Ade,” are they now thoroughly duped by the Trump con machine, or have they decided to maintain power by subverting democracy through undemocratic actions?
How does one explain that this party is so afraid of students learning about slavery and racism from our country’s past, that this same party (via Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin) creates a system of parent and citizen “reporting” about instruction on our history that makes anyone feel “uncomfortable,” like slavery or segregation? History rewritten.
Denying disease prevention tactics (vaccinations against the COVID virus, and self-protection strategies like personal distance and wearing masks), Republicans politicized the pandemic. Were party members duped by the Trump leadership and are now purposely undermining citizens’ safety? (Treason?)
Fox commentators’ support for Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine threats (Tucker Carlson’s diatribes upholding Russian hostilities echo Trump’s pro-Putin lies) rings hollow after witnessing Fox coverage of Rudy Giuliani and Trump ginning up bogus anti-Biden propaganda in Ukraine and falsely accusing Ukraine’s government of attempting to corruptly influence the 2020 election. Recent news indicates that Trump and Giuliani were corrupt.
Republicans forged electors and are passing “control the vote count” provisions for the next election. Republicans gerrymander voter districts everywhere they can. They launder ethnic voters from poll lists. Republicans limit ballot box locations and decrease precincts to ensure long lines to vote.
With these actions, outlawing discussion of any U.S. legacy which makes them “uncomfortable” with our history, may be amply rewarded as they act unconstitutionally now to create damning attacks against American values and democracy. Duped, treasonous or both?
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire