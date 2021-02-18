COVID-19 not the state’s only issue
Members of the stalwart right in the Legislature are defending us against the dire threat to freedom posed by the governor’s requirement that we should all mask up in public. They maintain the state should not have the power to force us to do that. We should enjoy the liberty to endanger both ourselves and our fellow citizens by freely inhaling and exhaling virus particles wherever we go.
Amen to that. However, the state should have the power to force us not to inhale a different substance: marijuana smoke.
August Rubrecht
Mondovi
Different perspective could pay off
Attempts to repeal the statewide face mask mandate advocated by Gov. Tony Evers by Wisconsin legislative Republicans have been exercises in ignorance.
Speaker Robin Vos made a public service announcement and signed onto a lawsuit challenging Evers’ authority to issue repeat emergency health orders and mask mandates. Lawmakers have been inconsistent about wearing masks at the statehouse. While Democrats have generally worn them at all times, even when testifying during hearings or speaking during debates, most Republicans have removed masks while speaking or gone without them altogether.
Over 6,800 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin and more than 600,000 have tested positive, according to the state Department of Health Services. Dr. Anthony Fauci advocates wearing face shields in public, as well as supporting social distancing.
Everyone should be educated, and Vos and fellow Republicans who believe wearing face masks should be optional need to be educated by spending at least one day in hospital intensive care units, treating COVID-19 infected patients and observe the suffering of those patients and the stress imposed on the caregivers resulting from this virus’s pathology.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
Biden’s first month shows true colors
After just a month, a good number who bought the “hate Trump” rhetoric and voted with that as motivation are having a well-deserved case of buyer’s remorse.
The now Democrat-controlled executive and legislative branches of government that are supposed to protect our liberty, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and equal protection under the law are instead trampling them to shreds. President Joe Biden, whose basement campaign presented him as a “moderate,” now via executive orders, over 50 at last count, with childlike glee, is methodically whacking at our national security, economic well-being and respect for life like it’s a party piñata.
Oblivious as to the effects of his actions, poor confused Biden, while one moment claiming a desire for “unity,” in reality, like Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union, is rebelliously and disrespectfully ripping the country in half. Where is the tolerance and fair-minded debate that would foster such unity? Instead, there is a hostile demand to conform or be destroyed.
For months, violent riots by antifa and BLM were incredibly reported as “mostly peaceful.” Really? We all watched city after city being attacked, federal buildings and monuments vandalized, businesses looted and burned and dozens killed. Democratic governors, mayors and city councils openly encouraged it, hamstringing police, causing hundreds of officers to be injured and billions of dollars of destruction. And Kamala Harris’ campaign became an accomplice by helping bail out those arrested. Yet now, they screamingly accuse Donald Trump and his supporters of that which they themselves are blatantly guilty of, hypocritically blaming Trump for incitement and calling an actual mostly peaceful protest on Jan. 6 a riot.
Norma Koxlien
Eau Claire
Some state legislators partly at fault
In the chaotic last few days of the Trump administration, there was a lot of finger pointing going on, but no Wisconsin voter should forget that the Republicans — Sen. Ron Johnson, Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald — were willing to support the falsehood of a stolen presidential election and bear some responsibility for it.
Chances were remote that these individuals would be censured by their congressional colleagues, therefore, it is the responsibility of Wisconsin voters to hold Johnson, Tiffany and Fitzgerald accountable for their support of the actions leading up to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob looking for legislators to punish.
Don’t forget Johnson, Tiffany and Fitzgerald when election time rolls around again.
Richard Swanson
Eau Claire
Actions ignore health of citizenry
Thank you, Republican senators in Wisconsin, for making things more difficult for organizations in our state to reduce the impact of COVID-19.
A Jan. 27 Leader-Telegram article, “State Senate votes to repeal mask mandate,” I’m sure was encouraging to health care workers, municipalities and those who have lost and will continue to lose loved ones to the pandemic. Your dedication to opposing everything our — gee, Democratic? — governor enacts is commendable. I loved Kathy Bernier’s reasoning that, “A law is only good if it’s enforced.” So, if people won’t comply, let’s remove the law. Forget maybe, uh, enforcing it to protect all state citizens.
Wonderful that Rob Summerfield, Julian Bradley, Steve Nass and others will step in to remind Evers that they stripped him of his power before he took office and can continue to exert their will to oppose anything he suggests. This is a pathetic measure designed to show their power rather than concern themselves with the well-being of our citizens. I sincerely hope people of Wisconsin will begin to take notice of what is being done. This has nothing to do with science, common sense, or helping our citizens and health care workers.
Thank you, Republicans, for subverting the efforts of epidemiologists and public health agencies and for helping ensure Wisconsin can play a role in keeping the USA No. 1 in COVID-19 deaths in the world. Please put your money where your mouth is and donate any masks you may have to others in need and give up your place in line for vaccines to others less fortunate just to show your commitment to your “cause.” I will do everything in my power to remove you from office next election. In the meantime, I will wear my mask out of respect for others.
Todd Adams
Eau Claire