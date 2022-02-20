Your poll workers: Some are vigorously young, many, like me, are of a steady-moving, silvery-haired lot who want to see Wisconsin’s squeaky-clean voting process continue openly and honestly. Frivolous, baseless accusations of fraud I take quite personally.
In last year’s Jan. 6 address to the crowds soon to assail the Capitol, Donald Trump made just such an accusation:
“... Then election officials pull boxes, Democrats, and suitcases of ballots out from under a table. You all saw it on television, totally fraudulent. And illegally scanned them for nearly two hours, totally unsupervised. Tens of thousands of votes. This act coincided with a mysterious vote dump of up to 100,000 votes for Joe Biden, almost none for Trump. Oh, that sounds fair. That was at 1:34 a.m..”
He’s referring to Fulton County, Georgia. Georgia and Wisconsin are two of the 16 states which do not tabulate absentee ballots until Election Day when alphabetized early/absentee envelopes are opened, closely examined for correct signatures, then checked against the poll books (two copies; one city, one county for double-check authenticity) before being scanned (one vote per registered voter) during lulls in walk-in voting. Heavy turnout can delay access to the scanner(s) as voters may stack up awaiting their turn to feed in their ballots; that in turn can push absentee scanning past poll closing time. In 17 more states, such ballots may not be counted until after polls close.
So a late-night, even wee-hour surge in tabulated votes is entirely normal. Ballots returned by deadline (varies state to state) merit counting just as much as in-person castings.
For those succumbing to siren songs of fraud, a simple solution: Come, volunteer with me. We need poll workers. See for yourself.
Ray Kondrasuk
Eau Claire
EC poll workers’ efforts applauded
I just want to give a shout out to the poll workers at Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
It’s become a thankless job to give of your time to the election process, but you’d never know it at this site. The workers are professional, helpful and friendly. They make the experience enjoyable.
I’m grateful for all those that worked and especially at my polling place. Great job.