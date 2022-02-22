The debate continues as to the effectiveness of the various measures proposed and mandated over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. As about 100,000 no-mask fans attended the Super Bowl and screamed in each other’s faces, many so-called health experts are still demanding that any indoor setting of six or more must maintain “social distance” and “only lower your masks briefly for food intake.”
Worse yet, Big Pharma and our Big Government health agencies are now actively pushing the masking and vaccinations of 6-month-olds. Surely that’s the best evidence yet that “follow the science” has warped into “embrace the quackery.”
While largely ignored by all the Democratic Party media, a working paper released in January from economists, including one from Johns Hopkins University, indicates that the massive “lockdowns” imposed on much of the nation in the last two years have had little or no effect on COVID-19 mortality, reducing deaths by 0.2%. It further concludes that “shelter-in-place” only reduced deaths by an average of 2.9%.
As mandatory masking measures are quickly being relaxed, even in the totalitarian “blue states,” what could possibly be the excuse now for all these local franchise restaurants and fast-food joints to keep their indoor dining spaces closed to customers? As of this writing, some such places in the Chippewa Valley still force their patrons to take their orders out the drive-through window and either eat in their cold cars or 30 minutes later enjoy their cold burgers and fries at home.
I’m very proud to say I have not spent one dime in the last two years on “drive-through food” and never will support those businesses that won’t let me in their establishments during normal business hours to enjoy my meal.