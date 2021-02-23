Criticism of volunteers is unwarranted
One phrase came to mind while reading the ludicrous editorial published on Feb. 18 about the Chippewa Valley Transformation Project: Let no good deed go unpunished.
This is a group of volunteers from our community who have banded together to try to make Eau Claire more inclusive and welcoming to people of all races. They didn’t run for office, don’t hold positions of public trust or have any of the other trappings of public life. They simply are outstanding members of the community who have seen that we can be better as a city and want to give of their time to try to do something about it.
Why, then, would the newspaper say anything critical about the group? Did you all get in a snit because one of the task force members had the audacity not to speak prematurely to a Leader-Telegram reporter? Where is it written that volunteer members of a private group have the responsibility to talk to a reporter — at any time? Frankly, they didn’t even have to hold the news conference that the editorial thought came up short on information.
This editorial is a prime example of why citizens are wary of stepping forward to volunteer to try to tackle the pressing issues of the day. They may wake up one morning to find an editorial on their doorstep criticizing them for not going far enough — in their volunteer activities. Maybe the Leader-Telegram needs a new motto: Let no good deed go unpunished.
Doug Mell
Eau Claire
Stances by politicians are hypocritical
It is interesting to me that “science-based” politicians who support sanctions on smokers, restrictions on prescription pain killers, and mandates on masks and isolation because of a “deep concern” for my health and well-being, also think it is a wonderful idea for me to abort my children and smoke recreational marijuana.
Jack Perry
New Auburn