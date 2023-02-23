GOP on wrong side of some issues
I have always been an independent-leaning Republican, who chooses to vote for individual candidates instead of a party.
The biggest political shock I have ever had was when our politicized Supreme Court voted against precedent with its decision regarding abortion. That led me to vote for a Democratic governor who does not oppose abortion rights and against a Republican senator who does.
Now I hear some Republicans think America has been supporting Ukraine too strongly. What that means to me is those Republicans must think Russia has a right to retake any part of the former Soviet Union it wants, which is basically what Hitler did to strengthen Germany before he started World War II.
I wish I could join the army of Ukraine to defend Ukrainian people from Russians committing war crimes, but I will be 91 years old in fourth months — too old for that.
But, if some crazy Republicans agitate for reducing American aid to Ukraine, you can bet I will contribute to, support and vote for those opposing them — either other good, intelligent Republicans, or Democrats.
Robert Bodeau
Chippewa Falls
Going electric can save you money
The benefits to the average household with new 2023 rebates and tax credits for electrification and efficiency are very exciting. When we need to replace an old appliance or furnace, we can both save money and eliminate a big source of carbon pollution by replacing gas appliances with electrical units.
Households can save an average $1,800 a year on energy bills by going electric, according to Rewiring America, a leading electrification nonprofit.
And, as our local utility companies move to cleaner sources for producing electricity, our use of electricity for our major appliances and heating will help cut greenhouse gases, the main cause of the warming of the planet.
The good news this year, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, is that there are thousands of dollars available in rebates to homeowners for home weatherization and electrification. Higher income families may not qualify for rebates, but can benefit from tax credits. Rebates are available also to landlords to make their rental units more energy efficient.
Starting small is okay. I know I can do a lot better with my home energy efficiency with more insulation, an induction cooking stove, and a heat pump for home heating or hot water. If we all work on this, doing a little bit each year, we can make a difference.
Consider the IRA like your own free electric bank account — your own personal fund to help you “go electric” over the next 10 years.
The people at Rewiring America say going electric is the equivalent of growing a victory garden — doing your part to build a safer, cleaner future. And, with the tax credits and potential rebates, it is a win-win situation. Visit rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator to get an estimate on rebates and tax credits waiting for you.
Sue Suechting
Elk Mound
After-school groups warrant support
Wisconsin’s unprecedented budget surplus of over $7 billion dollars allows us to invest in our future, and in smart after-school programs like Boys & Girls Clubs. Now is the time to take on problems like COVID learning loss, youth mental health, workforce development needs and improving graduation rates.
Most importantly, in recovering from the pandemic, kids need mental health services now more than ever. A recent report from the CDC just showed a record increase in suicidal behavior among teens. It’s time to invest in organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs, which can provide teens with hope and build mental health resiliency during out-of-school times.
It’s not really a debate about whether we fund mental health services — we will spend money at one time or another. We can invest relatively little up front, using proven methods. Or we can spend a lot of our taxpayer dollars later, on fixing adult problems, 30 years from now.
Investing in clubs has a great return on investment. Studies show every $1 invested in after-school programs saves at least $3 by increasing kids’ learning potential, reducing crime and curbing juvenile delinquency. We also know every dollar invested in clubs returns $9.60 in current and future earnings and cost-savings, which totals $528 million across Wisconsin.
In our region, Boys & Girls Clubs have six sites: Altoona, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie River Heights Elementary and Menomonie Middle School. In 2022, 875 youth and their families were served and 40,000 snacks and meals were provided, with each site offering more than 1,000 hours of youth development programming.
Please encourage your state legislators to use this club infrastructure, invest in our programs, and fund clubs in the state budget.
Ann Kaiser, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs, Greater Chippewa Valley
Eau Claire
Some are too critical of president
Why is it some people believe all the lies politicians say? They don’t believe the truth when it is right in front of their eyes.
Why no matter what our president does do they think it’s wrong? He could say the sky is blue, and they would argue and say it’s purple.
People are so set in wanting our president to be wrong; there is no changing the stuff in their heads.
I also think some people should take their blinders off and realize there are other people’s opinions besides their own.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
Contrasting styles of governments
When we look at the world and its nations we can easily see the different forms of governing.
There is the autocratic government in which one person is the leader, such as Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedong and even today’s Vladimir Putin. Other nations have democracies similar to the USA, though.
Now that we have seen very large countries and what they have for their governments, let’s make the picture much smaller. Let us go back to the USA and its states. We in America have the right to vote in a government by the people and for the people. Do some states limit what children can read or learn and do the same for other races and universities?
That would not be democracy, that would be autocratic government, right? Nah. That would never happen in America.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls