Climate change fight gaining steam
Isn’t it nice to know that some markers of progress are appearing regarding climate change.
On good authority, reporting from very reputable sources, among U.S. adults, the number of those alarmed about climate change has doubled within the past six years, and are now the largest segment of society. Over half of Wisconsinites accept that global warming is already harming people in the U.S. and will continue harming our descendants.
There is good cause for optimism. A majority of registered voters (73% overall), support our government’s pledge to reduce the nation’s carbon pollution by 50% by the year 2030. Two-thirds of Wisconsinites support setting strict limits on existing coal-fired plants and feel that corporations should do more to address global warming.
Science is advancing knowledge all the time and mitigating practices have already had some effect on temperature. More people are willing to work together for a clean-energy economy. Not so much fun to think about though: Most of our state has warmed by about two degrees in the past century, but Milwaukee summers have increased by an average of 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970. More warmth means less ice on lakes, shortened freeze and thaw times, and more algae blooms (harming fish and water quality) in summer. But the worst of all, more mosquitos. Diseased bugs. Ticks. Lyme and co-infections.
Coming out of COVID-19, do we really want to have to deal with more disease? If not for that alone, let’s keep things cool here on the planet.
Linda Norton
Eau Claire
Marsy’s Law brings welcome changes
It’s been almost two years since the people of Wisconsin voted to pass Marsy’s Law, the amendment to our constitution that ensures the rights of crime victims. Since this amendment went into effect, it has had a positive impact for Wisconsin communities.
Here in Eau Claire and around the state, legal system stakeholders and victim service organizations have done important work educating residents about their new rights. I believe that this effort towards education on victims’ rights is crucial for our state’s residents, especially minority and immigrant communities.
Many immigrants and minorities experience unique challenges to navigating the criminal justice system and accessing their rights after being the victim of a crime, especially when it comes to culturally specific communities. I have seen this many times within Eau Claire’s Hmong community, through my work with the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association. Many struggle with language barriers and/or have trouble accessing the resources they need. Marsy’s Law can be a great tool for these residents, as it can help to ensure their rights are protected, that they are treated with dignity and respected and adequately informed about the legal process. However, these protections are most useful when relevant communities are informed and educated about the rights and protections available to them, so that they can draw on them throughout the process.
I am grateful to all the professionals in the victim service community and within our legal system who have been working hard to implement victims’ rights and educate Wisconsin communities about the recourse available to them. I hope to see this positive trend continue, with an emphasis on educating Wisconsin’s minority and immigrant populations about the rights available to crime victims.
True Vue
Eau Claire
Governor is the last line of defense
I’m pretty sure a lot of people don’t pay too much attention to what goes on in Madison aside from the sports teams.
But if you’ve noticed any of the goofy bills the Republicans have been trying to pass, keep in mind that come November Gov. Tony Evers is the last line of defense to prevent these ridiculous bills from becoming law.
Dennis Etlicher
Eau Claire
Government should ensure the basics
The purpose of our government is to provide protection and support to the people.
Humans in the wild support everyone in their group. Our group is the USA. Ethically, as it’s affordable, we should support our people.
The minimum: housing (power and heat), food, water, medical care (including cleaning supplies for home and body), transportation, and education based upon facts and honest politicians.
Not only can we afford this, but we truly cannot afford not to provide these things, as doing so costs far less — in lives and money.
Charles Barnard
Menomonie
Van Orden’s record speaks for itself
On Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to overturn a free and fair election.
Derrick Van Orden, a Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District of Wisconsin, proudly posed for photos and stated he was at this event where hundreds of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, beat police, desecrated the building and threatened to hang the vice president if he did not overturn the election. Five people died and over 140 police sustained injuries.
Article 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which was ratified in 1866 after the Civil War, states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
It basically says you can’t run for office if you are a seditionist who tried to overthrow the U.S. government on Jan. 6.
Van Orden should not be allowed to run for any public office but this is only according to the U.S. Constitution. Oh yeah, I forgot to mention Van Orden has been under investigation for using campaign funds to pay for his trip to overturn the election and negate your vote.
Robert Wojnowski
Eau Claire