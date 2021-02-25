Bipartisan measure addresses flooding
As we finally broke into the double digits, after more than 100 hours below zero, it is a reminder that every year thousands of Wisconsinites have their lives turned upside down by extreme weather and flooding.
Homeowners are seeing their property damaged. Small businesses are struggling. Farmers are losing their crops, livestock and buildings. Some of the most vulnerable in our community, such as those experiencing homelessness, don’t know if they will survive the night.
These trends will worsen, which is why it is critical that we build for future risk on this rapidly changing planet. I am thankful to see Congressman Ron Kind join Republicans and Democrats who have bipartisan agreement on this.
Recently, Kind cosponsored H.R. 8462, a bipartisan bill “To safeguard taxpayer resources and strengthen the nation’s resilience against severe storms and flooding.”
It says that where federal dollars are used toward building projects, they need to account for future risk. This legislation is supported by fiscally conservative taxpayer groups and environmental organizations alike, because investing money wisely saves public dollars and keeps us safe in a rapidly uncertain future.
It’s heartening to see elected leaders come together to solve our most pressing issues. I hope it’s a sign of greater things to come.
Jeremy Gragert
Eau Claire
Vaccine’s side effects relatively minimal
I have just gotten my second dose of COVID vaccine and I feel like I am on a high (with no illegal drugs). I now feel I can start to come out of my cocoon and can again see what my kids and grandkids look like.
I can get back to church, start seeing my friends again and can think about restarting things like my woodturning club and trap shooting. I even scheduled a spring ski trip and a fishing trip for the summer (since I can still carry the darn virus, I will continue masking to protect my friends).
I received my two doses of the vaccine at the health department clinic at North High. This is really a first-rate setup with mostly community volunteers. It was well run with courteous and helpful people and ran very smoothly. Even with a required 15 minute wait after the shot I was out in less than an hour.
Did I have side effects? A sore arm for two days and maybe a little tired after the second dose is all.
On this one the health department, the drug companies and even the politicians did a good job. I encourage everyone to get your vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
Dr. John Layde
Eau Claire
Not wearing masks ‘generational betrayal’
There’s no question the pandemic has affected us mightily. There are several reasons for this, and I will address two of them.
First, the president dropped the ball and did not take the pandemic seriously. It was inexcusable and so regrettable; lives were lost.
The second is the utter lack of responsibility by many people. All you need do is look at all the obituaries in the paper; they are by and large older people. An article I read attributed this to “generational betrayal.” What an eloquent description. The elderly have suffered greatly. Many people have flaunted their rights when asked to wear masks. The selfishness is unbelievable. So yes, it is indeed generational betrayal. These people should be terribly ashamed.
Carolyn Haar
Eau Claire
Opening time for sale should be accurate
As we are approaching thrift sale season — hopefully we will have some — I would like to address those having a sale and putting in an opening time.
Please adhere to the time listed in your ad. There is nothing more frustrating than seeing something I saw in an ad and getting there early to get in line and seeing someone walk out the door with what I was interested in before the opening time. Let everyone have an equal opportunity to buy things, not a chosen few.
Please be respectful of your opening time and each other.
Mary Truslow
Altoona
Former president lacking in respect
No surprise Donald Trump got away with breaking all kinds of laws again because of a few cowardly Republican senators.
Because of you cowards, Trump is still out their and his cult is still worshipping him. Well, watch your step because if you breathe wrong he will be after you just like he did to his own vice president. That goes for you, too, Sen. Ron Johnson.
Trump has no respect for anyone. He only likes himself and money. He belongs either in jail or in a padded room somewhere.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
Development site not taken care of
On Feb. 22, the L-T reported that in 2021 preparations will resume on the Sonnentag Centre property, including a possible groundbreaking ceremony for the complex.
My hope is that the first thing that happens this spring is the site will be cleaned up. There are weeds which have grown up on the property the size of small trees. It is in such unkempt condition that it has become a blighted eyesore. I doubt if the Sonnentag family is proud of the way their gift of property has been allowed to deteriorate.
While the economy, pandemic and other factors all contributed to the work stoppage on the site, there is no justification for allowing it to become such a blemish on the landscape in our community.
Kenneth Presley
Eau Claire
Don’t turn away from pressing issues
Please look up to see what’s in front of you.
You put your head down when someone talks about global warming. You put your head down when someone asks you to put on a mask. You put your head down when poor people ask for help. You put your head down when you are asked to take the vaccine. You put your head down when someone talks about race.
You put your head down when lie after lie is told to America. You put your head down when your people embrace QAnon. You put your head down when Capitol police are attacked. You put your head down when certain people talk. You put your head down when the president of the United Stats commits sedition. If you look up, there is a flag still there. Let it be a reminder to look up and see what’s in front of you.
Pete Beauvais
Eau Claire