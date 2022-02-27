My wife and I get the Leader-Telegram because we appreciate getting local news.
We don’t get that from the social media, Facebook or Google, at least an accurate accounting. Indeed, we get lots of misinformation, or a pack of lies intended to influence our thinking.
We have fewer and fewer newspapers. This is a trend that needs to stop. And the revenues that once went to newspapers go elsewhere, making it difficult for newspapers to survive.
Where does that money go? To Facebook, Google and other outlets. And all we get are snippets of news stories.
One solution: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Journalism Competition & Preservation Act that would help publishers to recoup and recapture lost advertising subscription revenues. About 2,100 newspapers have closed and 30,000 newsroom jobs have disappeared. Newspapers need to band together.
Now, I know that subscribing to one newspaper isn’t much.
But it’s a start.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire
Time is now to act on pressing issues
PFAS won’t strike you dead. Not right away.
Instead, they accumulate in the body over time and have been linked to effects ranging from cancer to impaired brain development in children. But, like climate change, the problems they pose are easy to ignore because they’re so gradual.
Even so, is it really in our best interests to ignore problems until it’s too late to solve them? To wait until perpetual weather disasters become unstoppable to finally admit that maybe we should have weaned ourselves off fossil fuels? To wait until people die of cancer and children are permanently damaged to decide it’s time to regulate PFAS levels?
As a society, we need to move beyond focusing on our immediate needs and short-term economic development. We need to address climate change, PFAS contamination and other insidious problems while we still can.
Our children shouldn’t have to suffer because of our greed and indifference. If we act now, by reducing our own carbon footprints, opposing additional infrastructure — like Line 5 — that will lock us into dependence on fossil fuels indefinitely, and by advocating for strong PFAS regulation, we can all make a difference.
Even if it’s not enough, at least we’ll be able to tell our children that we tried.