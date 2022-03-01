As I’ve watched the crisis in Ukraine unfold, I’ve been amazed and heartened by the way it has brought the peoples and nations of the world together to demand a stop to Russia’s invasion. Strength isn’t just found in tanks and missiles. When we are outraged by a terrible injustice and stand together against it, we have enormous power in our hands.
We see the power of unity: allies standing strong together and using every tool they have to stop Russia. We see the power of compassion, as countries open their borders to welcome the refugees and organizations mobilize to provide aid. We see, too, the power of protest: as all around the world people rise up in huge demonstrations.
Most of all, we see the inspiring power of ordinary Ukrainian citizens who love their freedom and love their country, taking a stand against overwhelming odds.
Don’t despair. When we stand together, we have enormous strength.
Heather Jerrie
Wheeler
Area school district is ‘in turmoil’
The Flambeau school district in turmoil thanks to the school board.
What used to be the envy of surrounding school districts is now the laughing stock. We receive calls and texts from other school districts and even other states wondering what’s going on. The board has roughly an $8.5 million budget (no long-term debt on what we still call the new school as it has long been paid for) and the reputation of the district is going downhill.
Much publicity in the news is negative. And monthly minutes of board meetings are no longer published in the local newspaper (can’t afford to?). I think the Flambeau school board should have walked out instead of the students. One of the students on TV used a word I have in mind: embarrassing. I would just add the word, “very.”
Cronyism, according to one definition, is the appointment of persons to positions without proper regard to their qualifications. Ya think?