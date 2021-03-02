Work to distribute vaccine lauded
As someone who works in the distribution network as a truck driver, it’s been impressive to see just how quickly the vaccine distribution has ramped up to respond to the early development of the coronavirus vaccine.
Just four months ago, the coronavirus vaccine distribution network did not exist. While the health care distributors have a long history of quickly and safely delivering medications and health supplies from manufacturers to local pharmacies and physicians, we’ve never seen a situation as complex as the coronavirus vaccine distribution – and I’ve been very impressed at how quickly the system was successfully created and how well it is working.
Last year many did not think having a vaccine and getting it to local administration locations by December was even possible. But the public-private partnership created by President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed created a situation where vaccine developers were able to create the coronavirus vaccine at record time. With a vaccine done much sooner than many believed possible, it’s been even more amazing to see how the vaccine distributors were able to adapt and ramp up in a matter of weeks a national distribution network that has now delivered nearly 100 million doses in a little over two months.
Our country is an amazing place that can accomplish just about anything when we put our minds to it. The coronavirus vaccine distribution network is a perfect example of that.
Robert Haddeman
Eau Claire