Local musician will be missed
I mourn the passing of Billy Krause. If God could sing it would sound like Billy’s voice.
Kim Kelly
Eau Claire
Evers' budget requests lauded
This week, Gov. Tony Evers released his capital budget requests, which contained additional funding for the new Sciences and Health Sciences building at UW-Eau Claire. This project has garnered bipartisan support, and we’re proud to stand in support of this important venture.
Since 2017, the partnership between UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic has been a boon for local health care. Their collaborative research agreement has resulted in innovations across many medical fields, from cardiology to radiology.
The partnership now graduates 48 additional nurses a year, helping alleviate the nursing shortage we face, especially in rural areas. It’s resulted in 3D-printed models for use in the pre-surgical process, personal health mobile apps and providing medical personnel with additional training.
The collaborative research agreement has the potential to transform the way we provide patient care in rural communities. UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic have developed a regional care hub to improve access and outcomes for patients in rural areas.
The new Sciences and Health Services building will present Eau Claire with an incredible chance to continue as national leaders for rural health care research and innovation. The building will house new programs such as a Blugold supercomputing cluster and a biomedical engineering program.
As UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic look forward to another 10 years of collaborative research, it is pivotal that we have a state-0f-the-art space to explore undergraduate research opportunities. We’re overjoyed that Evers has included funding for the second phase of this important project in his capital budget.
With this investment, UW-Eau Claire can be the premier health sciences university in the Midwest. We’re supportive of this project and excited to see the great things UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic can accomplish with this new and much-needed facility.
Sen. Jeff Smith and Rep. Jodi Emerson
Eau Claire
Mental health report alarming
Teens are experiencing a mental health crisis that calls for action.
While schools are traditionally for academic learning, they also play a critical role in shaping physical, mental and social well-being. Ask a teacher, administrator or school counselor what their number one concern is and many will mention the decline in mental health and well-being of their students. Young people spend most of their waking hours at school; it’s time we equip public schools with the financial and human resources needed to respond to this critical student need.
In Wisconsin:
• Over half of all students reported significant problems with anxiety in the past year.
• Over one-third of all students reported problems with depression in the past year.
• Female students were twice as likely to report problems with depression.
• Females were more than twice as likely to consider suicide and twice as likely to attempt suicide.
The number of students who say they can get the help they need has declined to 22.4%. This means they are unable to get the help they need or are not able to identify a supportive adult in their school.
I bear witness to these sobering statistics. And as hard as people fight to keep schools focused on academics, we have become the de facto mental health provider. As an at-risk teacher, I have multiple students with incarcerated parents, another whose mom recently got out of jail only to go back in, another student who is in and out of hospitals due to suicide attempts, and one who told me last week as he left my room, “thank you for being nice to me.” Imagine needing to say that as a sixth-grader. The time to act is now. We can't afford to wait.
Jana Schilmoeller
Eau Claire
Referendums unfair for seniors
A quick trip to the Department of Public Instruction to check on school district referenda across this state in the April election tallies up to around 79 school district referenda. Some school districts have two referendum questions; the taxpayers get a choice, or maybe they can vote for both.
While all legal voters in a school district can vote, it’s the property taxpayers that get the tab. That, my friends, is a problem.
The referendum has a built-in unfairness. In 2019, there was a Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding co-chaired by state Rep. Joel Kitchens and former state Sen. Luther Olsen. One of the recommendations in the final report was for the state to fund two-thirds of education in this state. Never happened.
If one couples this with the antiquated funding statutes of the technical college system created before the Vietnam War was over, you have a punitive taxation system. My demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes, is getting hammered. Those of us that worked hard for our homes in our working years are now being neglected by everyone we send to Madison to represent us.
School boards are elected but the 16 tech district boards in this state are appointed, not elected, yet they have the ability to borrow millions every year with the local taxpayers in these respective tech districts getting the tab. That’s punitive taxation. With the workforce problem in this state, why would anyone want to come to this state and get milked by property taxes?
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Support for judicial candidate
I highly recommend Jake Brunette for Clark County Circuit Court Branch 2 judge.
I had the privilege of working with Jake during his time as Clark County attorney. He was always willing to provide support and strong legal advice to secure positions at the county that were within the rule of law. Jake has a solid passion for making sure he handles each case accurately and fairly.
I am a proud supporter of Jake and hope that you have the pleasure to meet and discuss his background with him on his campaign.
Mary Denk
Greenwood
Driver's abilities questionable
When I was coming back from Hobby Lobby in Eau Claire and was on Farwell Street around 11:15, a guy was driving a dark truck. He sped up and went by some cones and then turned down Main Street.
I don't know where the cops were or the cameras that Eau Claire should have up. The cops here are failing at their jobs.
What would happen if there was someone in the crosswalk and he didn't have time to stop? He would be looking at murder charges and hit and run and heaven knows what else. Maybe a driver's ed course might help him, but I doubt it.
People, you need to get in the right lane instead of flooring your gas pedal to get ahead of someone.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Negative ads waste of money
To the leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties of Wisconsin, it seems to me that over 95% of the voters in Wisconsin know to whom they are going to vote for already.
The negative adds that are seen and heard do not change the minds of voters but generally irritate the voters to tune out the ad. All of the monies that are sent to various party headquarters just increase the profit margin of television, radio and newspaper companies. Money much better spent should be directed toward nonprofits, veterans, homeless families, Feed My People, the Red Cross and many other organizations that really need that money.
This information will probably not change anything, and we will receive a month of unnecessary advertising to try to influence our vote but it's wasted money that could be greatly needed elsewhere.
Rolf Kleven
Birchwood
Brunette is qualified candidate
With the highest amount of respect, I endorse attorney Jake Brunette as a candidate for Clark County judge.
During my 20-year career as a newspaper editor, including the last five-plus years at The Clark County Press before I retired, I had the opportunity to interact with Brunette in his capacity as Clark County corporation counsel on multiple occasions. He was always honorable and respectful and carried out his duties efficiently and professionally. He also showed an exemplary knowledge of the law.
Brunette truly cares about the citizens of Clark County. In his capacity as a newly elected judge, working with law enforcement and the legal system, he will seek to keep Clark County as a safe place to raise families and to invest in strong communities. His experience and exemplary character will result in decisions as Clark County judge that are well-reasoned, fair, impartial and just to all parties involved.
Please join me in supporting Brunette in his candidacy for Clark County judge.
Todd M. Schmidt
Colby
No such thing as a free lunch
There is no free lunch when it comes to making decisions about environmental sustainability. As an environmentalist, I am aware of that.
There are always difficult decisions to make when looking at the big picture. Saving 27,000 trees a day sounds like a really good idea until you become aware that is what is needed to produce the daily amount of toilet paper in the United States.
Banning the herbicide Roundup sounds like a good idea to many, until you are made aware that corn and soybeans would require multiple cultivations to reduce competing weed biomass. The release of methane from the soil and the CO2 produced by farm tractors would equal adding 11 million air-polluting vehicles to American highways and therefore contribute to global warming. Without the use of this herbicide, millions of metric tons of grain needed for a hungry world would be lost.
Driving a hybrid or all-electric vehicle sounds like a perfectly good idea until you become aware of how polluting lithium mining is. It requires tremendous amounts of water, an extremely large volume of hydrocarbons in the production process, and results in localized air pollution harmful to the health of miners and the local population.
Offshore wind energy and the industrialization of coastal waters makes perfect sense until you are made aware of the lack of research in determining how the underwater electric cables' electromagnetic fields may impact fish navigation and fish breeding activity. This marine life provides quality nutrients to millions of people.
With each of these examples there are varying degrees of both an upside and a downside. In a cost-benefit analysis, decisions need to be carefully made. No factual component in the formulation of those decision should be left out of scientific analysis. There is no free lunch.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.