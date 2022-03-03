Funds needed for our infrastructure
As a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section, and a transportation engineer for 45 years, I want to express my vigorous opposition to a proposal that would reduce funding that would help ensure our roads and bridges are safe.
The ASCE WI section strongly opposes legislation in the Senate introduced by U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, and Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, and legislation in the house introduced by Rep. Josh Harder, D-California, to suspend the current 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gasoline tax through the end of this year. Even at the same modest figure of 18.4 cents per gallon for 29 years since 1993, the motor fuel tax has represented a dependable, yet underfunded, federal revenue source for communities to fix and modernize their network of roads, bridges and transit systems.
The tax holiday is insignificant to taxpayers, saving less than $2 per week assuming the purchase of 10 gallons per week. Inflation of gasoline and food items has been drastically higher in recent months.
Suspending this vital funding source — even for a temporary amount of time — would result in the loss of more than $20 billion from the Highway Trust Fund (HTF). That loss of transportation funding would deal a serious blow to the new bipartisan infrastructure law as Americans are expecting improvements to our nation’s roads, bridges and transit systems that rely on that funding for maintenance and repair.
Wisconsin’s roads received a “D” ranking according to our 2020 report card. This federal legislation would make it even more difficult to repair our roads across the state of Wisconsin and no doubt lead to more failing grades. When it comes to the safety of our roads and bridges and transit, we can do better.
Martin Hanson
Eau Claire
Russian invasion a concern for all
I hope the lawless Russian invasion of the Ukraine can move us, here in the United States, to leave our partisan camps behind and come together to defend freedom and democracy.
If you saw the video of that Russian tank driving right over the top of a small car in the Ukraine, you must have felt outraged, as I did. This is what Vladimir Putin is trying to do to the entire country of the Ukraine. And Putin has been trying to undermine our own democracy here in the United States.
It’s time to put aside our differences and denounce Putin’s power grab and save our own democracy here at home.
Susan Hansen
Shell Lake
President showing his weaknesses
The complaints about our last president was that he spoke his mind on Twitter. The complaints about our current president are regarding his display of weakness as a world leader.
While Donald Trump facilitated peace in the Middle East, Biden handed Afghanistan to the Taliban. While Trump warned Putin not to mess with peace in the world, Biden let Putin know he would wait out the “effects” of his minor sanctions. While Trump encouraged giving options for fighting COVID, Biden forced closed-minded mandates, causing protests and lawsuits all over the country.
Make no mistake, what the Biden administration is dealing with is not easy, but with over 40 years of experience in politics, one would think he would not be such an amateur.
Denise Solberg
Colfax
Concerns over landfill are warranted
I have been reading about the conflict between GFL and the residents who live near the Seven Mile Landfill.
It is not only just that those who reside near the landfill be compensated for the litter, noise and odor the landfill is creating. I think GFL should put themselves in the shoes of the residents. If they resided near this landfill, wouldn’t they also want property value protection?
I applaud and support these residents who are fighting to defend their neighborhood. May GFL acknowledge the struggles these people face trying to protect their property and give them the compensation the committee has proposed and their neighbors deserve.
Victoria Clemann
Eau Claire
Details lacking in rezoning measure
If a 21-year-old asks his dad to borrow a gun, it would be fair for the dad to ask why. Although it is legal in this hypothetical example, the intentions would matter in the dad’s decision. A hunting trip would be drastically different than many other reasons. Similarly, if a 16-year-old asked a parent to borrow the car, it would be fair to ask why. There’s nothing illegal about the 16-year-old driving, but the parents would carefully take the kid’s intentions into consideration.
For the third time, the town of Washington has approved the rezoning of land sitting north of Deerfield to pave the way for an overcrowded development. Neighbors in the area have respectfully opposed this rezoning due to the nature of the developers’ intentions.
Repeatedly, the Town Board has stressed that the rezoning is just rezoning, and the details of the development would be determined afterward. This logic might hold water in its simplest form, but it is the same logic that would justify just handing over a gun or a car in the first two examples.
The Friends of Lowes Creek have made objective and carefully-crafted arguments in the name of safety and resource capacity; these are real concerns of real people in this area. The message has never been “no development” but instead “smart and responsible development.” Yet time and time again, my neighbors are demonized as “not in my backyard” elitists.
The town of Washington insists we just rezone first and figure the rest out later. We think it makes more sense to figure it out now, then decide whether or not permission to rezone should be granted. The catalyst for this development is money; my neighbors and I prioritize safety and the environment over that endeavor.
Adam Duffy
Eau Claire