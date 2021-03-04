Altoona says ‘no’ to child safety
Altoona residents have repeatedly expressed concern for children’s safety with the future development of 36 family units on Lake Road butting up to five railroad tracks. The development is directly across the railroad tracks from the ballparks, Hobbs, Kwik Trip, Tenth Street playground, Altoona fairgrounds and Fourth of July festivities. The development has no green spaces.
The city told residents that the Union Pacific railroad was responsible for safety issues. However, Erik Varela, Union Pacific senior director, writes this isn’t true. Per Varela, “railroad(s) strongly discourage residential development near active railroad lines. We encourage local municipality to require developer take steps necessary to install trespass prevention measures.” This message was sent to the mayor and City Council members.
Josh Clements of the Altoona planning department states it isn’t legally required to provide a safety perimeter to keep kids off tracks if they choose to trespass and adds that other developments are alongside tracks. True. However, this physical location is unique in that it is positioned directly opposite Altoona’s parks, playground and a convenience store, creating a great temptation. The alternative route requires kids to walk a mile detour to get there. Kids being kids, I doubt they will choose the mile detour. Just because is isn’t legally required doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take responsible action. Poor planning.
Altoona has refinanced bonds and has a windfall of $847,000. The developer bought four acres of land from Altoona for only $108,000. Both parties have ample funds to address this, together or singly.
Clements and the developer: Don’t be stingy with our children’s safety. There are five tracks — two main plus three spurs — making seeing children difficult. One day someone will be hit, hurt ... or killed. What then the price to pay?
Carolyn Carlson
Altoona
Key characteristics lacking in leaders
Elections have turned into how much money is spent. Just what does that represent?
What about the ruling of Citizens United? I believe it was truly shortsighted.
Seems like social media has taken over our brain, making accusations without facts, please explain.
We need leaders with attributes that money can’t create: vision, character, integrity, these we will appreciate. People like Roosevelt, Lincoln, that’s what I’m thinking.
I’m an old guy living a simple life, can’t we get along without all this strife?
David Voegeli
Eau Claire
Sen. Johnson’s values don’t make grade
Am I the only one who questions Sen. Ron Johnson’s Wisconsin values?
I find two issues particularly galling. First, he appears to be against his constituents receiving any COVID-19 pandemic relief (school assistance, vaccine distribution, state and individual economic assistance) by indicating he would not vote for the relief bill pending in the Senate and was doing what he could to delay relief as long as possible by requiring the entire 700-plus page bill be read out loud in chambers. To what end? Is he too lazy to take the time to read it himself? Or is he just set against his constituents getting any relief?
Second issue: He continues to support debunked conspiracy theories by claiming that the capitol insurrection was perpetrated by antifa and “fake” Donald Trump supporters, a theory completely discounted by Trump’s own appointed head of the FBI. He even questions whether the insurrection was “armed.” Apparently he doesn’t believe that explosives, baseball bats, bear spray, etc., are weapons.
Can I suggest that Johnson is not intellectually or emotionally competent to represent Wisconsin? I wonder what the color of the sky is in Ron’s world?
John Terrell
Eau Claire
Work to distribute vaccine lauded
As someone who works in the distribution network as a truck driver, it’s been impressive to see just how quickly the vaccine distribution has ramped up to respond to the early development of the coronavirus vaccine.
Just four months ago, the coronavirus vaccine distribution network did not exist. While the health care distributors have a long history of quickly and safely delivering medications and health supplies from manufacturers to local pharmacies and physicians, we’ve never seen a situation as complex as the coronavirus vaccine distribution – and I’ve been very impressed at how quickly the system was successfully created and how well it is working.
Last year many did not think having a vaccine and getting it to local administration locations by December was even possible. But the public-private partnership created by President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed created a situation where vaccine developers were able to create the coronavirus vaccine at record time. With a vaccine done much sooner than many believed possible, it’s been even more amazing to see how the vaccine distributors were able to adapt and ramp up in a matter of weeks a national distribution network that has now delivered nearly 100 million doses in a little over two months.
Our country is an amazing place that can accomplish just about anything when we put our minds to it. The coronavirus vaccine distribution network is a perfect example of that.
Robert Haddeman
Eau Claire