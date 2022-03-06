Why would anybody in their right mind do what Vladimir Putin is doing in the Ukraine?
The answer is simple. They wouldn’t.
Like Adolf Hitler, Putin is mentally unstable. While his thinking may be logical it is not rational. He’s a tyrant who wishes to destabilize the free world, control vast portions of Europe and destroy democracy. He cares nothing about the loss of life, that of the Ukrainians or his own troops.
If Putin occupies Ukraine, the Russian military will have forces bordering five NATO countries, putting the Baltic states at extreme risk of occupation. This potentiates a broader land war on the European continent, World War III, and the use of nuclear weapons by Putin.
The free world must do everything it can to stop him. This will require curbing the gas and oil Russia can sell globally. The majority of the Russian economy is based on the sale of hydrocarbons.
Metaphorically, Russia is one big gas station. By reducing the sale of gas and oil, Putin will run out of money and the Russian people’s suffering will create discontent that will destabilize his control over them.
For the free world, the focus should be on short-term pain for long-term gain. Putin cannot wage war and control a country as vast as the Ukraine without significant income. The U.S., NATO, the European Union and a majority of United Nations countries need to work together and boycott the purchase of Russian gas and oil for an extended length of time.
The price the world pays for a loaf of bread or a gallon of gas is nothing compared to the loss of a free world built on democratic principles. It has happened before and it can happen again. In fact, it is happening now.