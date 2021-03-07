Avoid rush to judgment
Growing up on a farm there was a saying that if you saw a rat, there were likely 50 more nearby. Rats are mostly destructive, except in World War I, when they actually served a useful function by consuming corpses on No Man’s Land, a job which the rat alone was willing to undertake.
Similarly, where you see or hear of ignorance in our community, it’s likely more prevalent than meets the eye or ear. Take for example the term Black as ascribed to African Americans. This is a term describing an ethnic group, a proper noun if you will, and as such should be capitalized, much the same as Caucasian for us white folk.
It seems to me many of us have a propensity to keep Blacks in their place by degrading their attempts at free speech. Acts such as kneeling during the national anthem, raising their fists to protest income and health disparity, or marching in support of Black Lives Matter.
Yes, white lives matter. Of course blue lives matter (to wit: Sheriff Ron Cramer was voted top elected official per Volume One). But Blacks have not always fared so well in this country. It’s past time to recognize this fact and be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Maybe during March, or any of the other 11 months, we could simply try to educate ourselves about the Black experience before we rush to judgment.
Bob Swanson
Altoona