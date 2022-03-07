It is time for action on imports
Watching with horror and outrage as the Russian onslaught continues its slaughter of the Ukrainian people, it has become apparent that unless drastic measures are taken Russia will prevail, at least for now, in this conflict.
Our reluctance to impose a no-fly zone is understandable for obvious reasons that require another discussion. Cutting off all sources of revenue available to Vladimir Putin is imperative. The U.S. administration seemed hesitant, as of this writing, to ban Russian oil imports for fear it will trigger a sharp rise in gas prices, which is correct. No one wants to see this, but it is becoming apparent that prices will rise no matter what.
After seeing a Ukrainian mother screaming in horror as her children were killed in an apartment bombing, complaining about having to pay more, or a lot more, to fill my gas tank is pathetic and shameful. There is no short-term solution to this problem, but stopping Putin should be the No. 1 priority.
In order to do that I believe we should immediately ban Russian energy imports and couple that with ramping up domestic production substantially. Those who are concerned about the effect it will have on the environment have legitimate concerns, but the current situation requires an immediate response. By drastically ramping up domestic production to supplant the Russian oil we import, relief on rising oil prices will eventually be forthcoming but will take time.
I understand those who oppose drilling for oil due to the effects on the climate — that is still a concern — but I would ask them to explain that concern to the grieving Ukrainian mother. Good luck.
Rolf Van Houten
Eau Claire
A commitment to sustainability
Cattle farmers, like my family and I, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year. Our continual focus on sustainability is often overshadowed by misinformation regarding beef’s contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), GHG from beef cattle only represents 2% of emissions in the U.S. Between 1961 and 2018. U.S. cattle farmers decreased emissions per pound of beef by 40% while producing 60% more beef per animal.
Cattle expel methane, which only remains in the environment for 9 to 12 years before mother nature recycles it through plants, cattle and the atmosphere. Cattle grazing accelerates the process of storing carbon in the soil. In contrast, carbon dioxide, produced from burning of fossil fuels, remains in the atmosphere for several hundred years.
Transportation accounts for 29% of GHG emissions, and electricity accounts for nearly 25% of emissions in the U.S. If all livestock in the U.S. were eliminated and every American followed a vegan diet, GHG emissions would only be reduced by 0.36% globally. Reducing car trips and electricity use are significantly more impactful to achieve climate neutrality than adopting a meatless diet.
Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it’s produced on farms like ours, by people like us, across America. Beef farmers are committed to further increasing our sustainability and investing in future-focused solutions. Your choice of beef supports local farmers, who re-invest those dollars in the local economy, all while caring for our natural resources.
Brady Zuck
Ladysmith