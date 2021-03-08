Sensible proposal gets short shrift
The latest round of partisan bickering during the Senate vote on the current COVID relief bill was quite enlightening.
The amendment by Sen. Ted Cruz to block illegal aliens (noncitizens) from receiving any of the relief funds seemed to be a pretty straight forward proposal. Should U.S. taxpayers' money be given to those who are in the country illegally? Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted against the amendment, which seems to indicate that she thinks our taxpayer funds should also go to illegal aliens.
I guess it is for each individual to decide if that is good use of the money that citizens pay in as taxes, but it shows that the partisan divide is so strong that one side can't even consider a common sense proposal that comes from the other side.
It would be nice to see our senators work for people who they represent, rather than the party they are affiliated with.
Stephen Spletter
Menomonie
Words, language have strong influence
I want to thank journalist Ryan Patterson and the Leader-Telegram for recognizing and using people-first language in a recent headline above a report from the Eau Claire County jail — “People incarcerated at county jail could be vaccinated in March.”
Language within the article was also person first. This people-first language is a growing trend nationally that puts a person before a diagnosis. In the criminal justice system using person with a conviction rather than convict and person incarcerated rather than inmate are a couple examples.
The linguistic prescription is intended to avoid marginalizing or dehumanization rather consciously or subconsciously. The intention is that a person is seen foremost as a person and only secondly as a person with a trait or experience. Inability to separate the person can lead to discrimination as commonly seen in those previously incarcerated; i.e. housing and employment. The labeling can reinforce a sense of permanency even after serving time and paying restitution.
I have always believed words have power and the words and language we use are so important in creating communities that work for everyone.
Sandra McKinney
Eau Claire