Pablo exhibit well worth a visit
Recently, I had the opportunity to see “The Bias Inside Us” exhibit at the Pablo Center. If you are able to see it, I highly recommend it. It is free to the public and is a project of the Smithsonian Institute.
This exhibit is self-guided; you move at your own pace and can explore it in a way that suits you. Some of the reactions I had ... I smiled, I questioned, I teared up, I felt confused, and more importantly I learned.
Bias is a trait we all have; some biases are necessary and some can be very harmful. This exhibit helps to show this. And it does so in words, pictures and sound. A very refreshing element is there is nothing political about the exhibit. But this exhibit will make you think and that is something we all should do ... think.
Dean Rosemeyer
Eau Claire
Civil discourse always welcome
I’m weary of the tack civic conflict has taken in this nation.
I’m tired of recurring, wasteful squabbles, wholesale brandings, regressive posturing. I’m fatigued from having to combat ignorance masquerading as knowledge, conspiracy theories distorting reality, short-sightedness and distrust of science damaging the eco-sphere. I’m tired of the need to protest against religious leaders who confound equitable sharing and opportunity with communism.
Even so, I’m grateful to be a member of a democracy, despite the fact that contention is an inevitable dynamic. I will persevere to raise my voice, as will colleagues and opponents alike, to advocate for what we view is best for the common good.
Indeed, the free voicing of our differences, if done civilly, knowledgeably and intelligently, ought to constitute our greatest civic pride.
When those fundamental components of discourse are assiduously adhered to, I do not tire of debate nor despair of our nation’s soundness.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Key elections near in Arcadia
The city of Arcadia, under the leadership of Rob Reichwein, has enjoyed six years of peace and tranquility required to restore the well-being of the community.
Under Rob’s leadership, the city council approached its work to address the needs of the community with competence, collaboration and diligent determination. Thoughtfulness and respectful words translated into meaningful deeds and action. Meetings, even during the pandemic, were well prepared and organized to maximize time invested.
Mayor Reichwein, city council alderpersons and city staff deserve our gratitude for their ability and willingness to serve the community with civility and integrity. Certainly, there is still work to be done to advance priorities of flood mitigation, housing development and waste management. The foundation Reichwein hands over, however, is firm, not built on sand. On April 5 the Arcadia community needs to support a leader who will advance Reichwein’s legacy. The choice is clear.
In addition to the office of mayor, we have the opportunity to elect a judge for the District 3 Court of Appeals, a Trempealeau County supervisor in District 11, an alderperson for Ward 2 and members of the Arcadia school board. To vote is our prized form of patriotism. Research the candidates, plan ahead and vote. Each vote matters.
Janice Dworschak
Arcadia