Parking problem has been 'solved'
The City of Eau Claire has solved the downtown parking issue. Ramps are a thing of the past.
They now have potholes large enough to park your car in. Some are so big, they even have their own carwash. After your wheels fall off, not only will you be able to pay for the new wheel tax on your new wheels but you'll also pay to have the old wheels removed out of your new parking space (pothole) that fell off. Word is that the city will now offer a new valet pothole parking service, for a fee of course.
But don't worry, your taxes (fees) will be properly misspent and lost by the appropriate government agency, which seems to be the flavor of the month when it comes to internal investigations.
You can ponder all these wonderful choices while waiting at one of the downtown streetlights that don't seem to be workinh properly.
Ah yes, the power of responsibility.
Bart Robinson
Eau Claire
Act would harm small businesses
I am writing to respectively ask U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., to not support S. 127, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act.
As a small business owner proudly serving northwestern Wisconsin, we need the senator’s help by supporting small businesses and rejecting big drug companies’ blame game designed to shift attention away from their responsibility and boost their own profits by opposing legislation that would increase prescription drug costs.
S. 127, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, is part-and-parcel with big drug companies’ approach and is designed to undermine the pharmacy benefits that small businesses rely on to access affordable health care coverage for their employees. Our pharmacy benefits save small businesses an average of more than $600 per employee on prescription drug costs each year.
A Forbes analysis shared that, “If passed, (S. 127) would serve to increase drug costs and worsen health outcomes for many people who take prescription drugs. Today, pharmaceutical companies have considerable power to set the prices for their drugs. Pharmacy benefit managers, with the collective bargaining power of millions of Americans, can use their leverage to negotiate lower prices.”
Pharma is responsible for setting prescription prices and uses anti-competitive games, like patent abuse, to limit competition for their drugs so they can charge higher prices. S. 127 would boost their bottom line while increasing prescription drug costs for small businesses like ours.
It is my hope that Baldwin will oppose S. 127 and the dangerous implications this bill would bring for Wisconsin families and small businesses.
Ilene Newville
Cameron
A response to L-T's new format
You seemed to have wrangled the new tabloid format into a reasonable facsimile of the old Leader-Telegram after four days of experimentation, and I was happy to see the return of the editorial pages with Gene Lyons, my particular favorite of your syndicated columnists.
I also much appreciated the return of the editorial cartoons. Hopefully, we won't have to satisfy ourselves with one such section per week in the future. The absence of Mallard Fillmore was no loss at all in my opinion, and I won't miss Dilbert either, which was rarely funny and primitively drawn, having outstayed its welcome by decades, even if it really didn't much reflect Scott Adams' warped worldview. Hopefully, you'll be filling that slot with either a new strip (the syndicates suggested substitute, Crabgrass, would be an apt replacement and a marked improvement overall), or perhaps by restoring the daily Peanuts reprints you dropped a couple of years ago. But that would mean you'd need to find a new Sunday strip to replace Dilbert's old slot, which I suspect you've already done. I was happy to see that little adjustment was needed to refit the old Sunday comics into the smaller pages.
All in all, I'm pretty happy with the recent expansion of national and world news, which has given me far more to read than the previous locally focused version of the paper. I hope that this means that the Brewers news will be expanded during the regular season — and that you'll discontinue using the game recap as written by the winning team's beat reporters and stick strictly with Wisconsin writers' take on the games.
I appreciate the new look and think it has the potential to improve your product. I hope your advertisers feel the same way.
Mike Tiefenbacher
Menomonie
How telling that a Supreme Court hopeful would suggest the elimination of the right to a fair trial while concocting a political ad accusing her opponent of that which she herself is guilty.
There are public defenders (lawyers) called upon regularly to represent someone who could turn out to be declared guilty of disgusting crimes. However, every citizen of the United States accused of a crime has the constitutional right to legal representation in a court of law, no matter what the crime. FYI, the burden of responsibility to declare guilt and/or properly sentence such an individual is not that of a defense lawyer, but that of the judge presiding over the case. And it was Judge Janet Protasiewicz, not Dan Kelly, whose irresponsible actions allowed a convicted child rapist extreme leniency, enabling him freedom to possibly do it again.
I am in absolute agreement that young girls need protection from predators and uncaring extremists. They need their innocence guarded from harm and given the opportunity to grow up to become women with their God-given privilege to someday become mothers.
Protasiewicz pretends concern for innocent young girls while proving she would throw us all under the bus by her loose handling and prejudice against Wisconsin law, openly stating she wants to rip to shreds the protection of the most innocent among us to solidify, as a capital crime, being "inconveniently conceived." Even in the case of rape or incest, Protasiewicz would have the innocent third party, the baby, unable to defend itself, be the one made to suffer and be sentenced to death for the wrong choices of others.
Only one innocent was conceived and justifiably allowed to suffer and be sacrificed for the mistakes and crimes of others. His name is Jesus.
Norma Koxlien
Eau Claire
Council needs details on wheel tax
A proposed "local wheel tax" with a possible increase of up to $30 would benefit who?
What about college student travel (are all these vehicles registered in the City of Eau Claire)? What about the state-exempt vehicles (including semi-trailers, delivery trucks and motorcycles)? All use city streets and roads.
How many vehicles are actually registered with a city address? The proposed wheel tax is to be used as a tool to help the city with its budget (but not as a way to improve transportation funding as mentioned by the city manager in the Leader-Telegram article "Selling a wheel tax" on March 1).
Could the suggestion be made that each council member receive from the city manager a paper copy of a true definition of what the current or proposed budget needs are that would not involve actual upkeep of streets and roads? Pertinent information is needed for council members to determine their vote without harming their constituents, who would have to pay the proposed increase.
The article seems to have a very vague representation of what is needed to control the city budget. To charge an increased local wheel tax for only those citizens with vehicles registered with an address in the City of Eau Claire does not make for good sense and logic.
Marge Dahl
Eau Claire
Local taxi service is warranted
Convert that new depot to a taxi garage.
Buy some self-driving cars as taxis. Charge people per mile. Fire the city workers maintaining and driving the buses. Make a deal with a local gas station to refuel the vehicles. Trade in any broken down taxi for a new one rather than repair it. It’s cheaper. Who cares if you have to wait an hour for a taxi when it takes two-plus hours to take the bus.
You could have fleets for different purposes. General public use. Health use for hospital and doctor visits. Visitor use for trips to and from hotels and the airport. Shopping use for trips to the mall, movie theaters and downtown. Groceries use for trips to and from grocery stores.
Taxi fleets can have their size adjusted depending on expected usage from hour to hour.
And while I’m at it. Can the city stop spending our money on cultural/beautification projects and stick to the basics: roads, fire, police, sewage, etc.? Working class people built this city and now a bunch of spoiled, know-better-than-us outsiders and your own ungrateful kids keep spending our money to attract people they want to live here rather than helping us who already live here.
Peter Hagen
Eau Claire
Sidewalks often a touchy subject
The "sidewalk debate" occurs regularly and plays out predictably. A public hearing reveals that property owners are "not very excited" about paying for the installation, losing a chunk of yard to public use plus the added responsibility of keeping the sidewalk clear of leaves, twigs, snow and encroaching shrubs.
The City Council functions at a community level and recognizes that a safe walkway reduces dependence on cars and need for parking space while enabling more outdoor activity. However, mandating sidewalk installation also puts property owners somewhere on the spectrum of inconvenienced to outraged. Conflict is unpleasant but kicking the can down the road is not a helpful solution.
I believe that dog-walkers, stroller-pushers, wheel chair occupants, joggers, students and workers all deserve safe routes, regardless of the number of uses per day.
Kristen Brown
Chippewa Falls